🎾 Kansas Tennis Set to Open Fall Schedule in San Francisco and Virginia

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas women’s tennis is set to open its 2021 fall schedule this week, when they split for the Battle inthe Bay in San Francisco, Calif., from Sept. 16-19 and the Wahoowa Invitational in Charlottesville, Va., from Sept. 17-19.

“We are very excited to get our 2021-22 season underway. We are competing in two really good events this weekend with some of the best teams in college tennis,” Head coach Todd Chapman said. “We are excited to see where we are to start off the fall season and test ourselves against the best.”

Among the teams competing at the Battle in the Bay at the California Tennis Club are No. 3 Pepperdine, No. 4 Georgia, No. 27 USC, No. 37 San Diego, No. 58 Kansas, No. 61 Colorado, No. 64 Wisconsin, No. 68 San Francisco, No. 69 VCU and Pacific. All rankings are from the completion of the 2020-21 season.

On the East Coast, the Wahoowa Invitational will welcome some of the top teams across the country including No. 6 NC State, No. 9 Virginia, No. 22 Auburn, No. 30 Old Dominion, No. 58 Kansas and No. 66 Penn State.

With the team splitting between two of the top competitions in the country, Kansas’ Malkia Ngounoue and Roxana Manu will represent the Jayhawks at the Battle of the Bay, while Sonia Smagina, Tiffany Lagarde, Julia Deming and Mariana Manyoma Valsquez will be in action at the Wahoowa Invitational.

Entering the 2021-22 season, Kansas’ Ngounoue ranked 68th in the country in the ITA Division I women’s singles preseason top-125, while Kansas returns five Jayhawks who saw action from a season ago.

Following this weekend’s action, Kansas will split for the Tulsa UTR, in Tulsa, Oklahoma on Sept. 24-26 and the North Carolina Invitational on Sept. 24-26 in Chapel Hill, N.C.