🎾 Kansas Tennis Slotted Seventh in Big 12 Preseason Poll
LAWRENCE, Kan. – With the 2024 tennis season approaching, Kansas women’s tennis was ranked seventh in the Big 12 Conference Preseason Poll, the Conference announced on Wednesday.
Kansas’ seventh place ranking in the preseason poll comes after the Jayhawks finished the 2022-23 season with a 15-8, advancing to their 13th NCAA Tournament all-time. Kansas finished the season ranked #23 in the country.
The Big 12 preseason poll was led by Oklahoma State, receiving eight first place votes, followed by Texas, Oklahoma, UCF, Baylor, Texas Tech and Kansas. Kansas began the 2022-23 season ranked fifth in the Big 12 Preseason Poll and has been ranked as high as second in 2019.
|Team
|Points (First Place Votes)
|1. Oklahoma State
|161 (8)
|2. Texas
|160 (4)
|3. Oklahoma
|148 (1)
|4. UCF
|126
|5. Baylor
|111 (1)
|6. Texas Tech
|108
|7. Kansas
|103
|8. TCU
|78
|9. BYU
|66
|10. Kansas State
|64
|11. Iowa State
|46
|12. West Virginia
|44
|13. Cincinnati
|32
|14. Houston
|27
The Jayhawks return a talented team in 2023-24, including All-Big 12 honorees Heike Janse Van Vuuren and Maria Titova. In 2023, Van Vuuren was named to the Big 12 All-Freshman team, while the Jayhawks also added transfers Jasmine Adams, Gracie Mulville and freshman Kyoka Kubo.
Kansas is led by head coach Todd Chapman, who enters his 11th season as the Jayhawks’ head coach. The Jayhawks begin the 2024 schedule with the Battle at Indian Wells from January 11-13, followed by the ITA Kickoff Tournament in Columbus, Ohio from January 26-27.
Big 12 Conference play is scheduled to begin on March 1 as Kansas travels to Stillwater, Oklahoma to take on Oklahoma State.
Kansas’ 2024 schedule includes eight home duals, eight away duals and four tournaments. For Kansas tennis’ full 2024 schedule, click here.