🎾 Kansas Tennis Slotted Seventh in Big 12 Preseason Poll

LAWRENCE, Kan. – With the 2024 tennis season approaching, Kansas women’s tennis was ranked seventh in the Big 12 Conference Preseason Poll, the Conference announced on Wednesday.

Kansas’ seventh place ranking in the preseason poll comes after the Jayhawks finished the 2022-23 season with a 15-8, advancing to their 13th NCAA Tournament all-time. Kansas finished the season ranked #23 in the country.

The Big 12 preseason poll was led by Oklahoma State, receiving eight first place votes, followed by Texas, Oklahoma, UCF, Baylor, Texas Tech and Kansas. Kansas began the 2022-23 season ranked fifth in the Big 12 Preseason Poll and has been ranked as high as second in 2019.