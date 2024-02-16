🎾 Kansas Tennis Splits Matches on Day One in Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Kansas women’s tennis kicked off day one in Santa Barbara, California with a sweep over Arizona, 4-0, and a 4-3 defeat at the hands of UC Santa Barbara at the Arnhold Tennis Center on Friday.

Kansas squared off against UC Santa Barbara and Arizona in the round robin tournament on Friday, improving to 2-3 in dual matches this season.

The Jayhawks began the two-day event against Santa Barbara on Friday morning in singles, in which freshman Kyoka Kubo continued her stellar start to the season by defeating UCSB’s Tyra Richardson, 6-4, 6-0 in straight sets. The victory improved Kubo to 4-0 in singles this season.

Kansas earned its second point from sophomore Heike Janse Van Vuuren who battled to a two-set victory over UCSB’s Kira Reuter, 7-5, 6-4. The Jayhawks led 2-1 midway through singles.

On court one, sophomore Gracie Mulville battled with the No. 64 Amelia Honer from UCSB, falling 7-6 (2), 6-3 to even up the match at 2-2.

After UCSB took the advantage at 3-2, Kansas senior Jocelyn Massey forced doubles by battling to a 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 victory over Lucy Lu. UCSB clinched the match in doubles, defeating Kansas 4-3.

The Jayhawks quickly bounced back in their second match of the day, defeating Arizona, 4-0 in singles matches.

On court one, Maria Titova won in straight sets over Arizona’s Martyna Ostzygalo, while Mulville defeated Reece Carter, 7-6 (4), 6-2. Kubo continued her winning streak to five singles matches by defeating Arizona’s Teja Tirunelveli, 6-1, 6-0.

Kansas clinched the match in singles behind a third set victory by Heike Janse Van Vuuren over Arizona’s Kayla Wilkins, 6-7 (0), 6-3, 6-1.

Kansas will return to action on Saturday when they take on Texas Tech. The Red Raiders defeated Arizona on Friday, 4-3, and lead UC Santa Barbara, 3-1, in a match that was postponed due to darkness.

Friday Results

UC Santa Barbara 4, Kansas 3

Singles

#64 Amelia Honer (UCSB) def. Gracie Mulville (KU), 7-6 (2), 6-3

Camille Kiss (UCSB) def. Maria Titova (KU), 6-4, 6-4

Heike Janse Van Vuuren (KU) def. Kira Reuter (UCSB), 7-5, 6-4

Kyoka Kubo (KU) def. Tyra Richardson (UCSB), 6-4, 6-0

Lucy Lu (UCSB) vs. Jocelyn Massey (KU), 4-6, 6-3, 6-4

Carla Pacot (UCSB) vs. Jasmine Adams (KU), 6-1, 5-2

Doubles

#26 Honer/Reuter (UCSB) def. Mulville/Van Vuuren (KU) 6-2

Kiss/Lu (UCSB) def. Kubo/Massey (KU) 7-5

Adams/Titova (KU) def. Richardson/Pacot (UCSB) 6-2

Kansas 4, Arizona 0

Singles (Doubles were not contested as Kansas clinched the match in singles.)

Maria Titova (KU) def. Martyna Ostzygalo (UA), 6-3, 6-2

Gracie Mulville (KU) def. Reece Carter (UA), 7-6 (4), 6-2

Heike Janse Van Vuuren (KU) def. Wilkins, 6-7 (0), 6-3, 6-1

Kyoka Kubo (KU) def. Teja Tirunelveli (UA),6-1, 6-0

Jocelyn Massey (KU) vs. Midori Castillo-Meza (UA), 2-6, 2-1 (unf.)

Silvia Maria Costache (KU) vs. Brandelyn Fulgenzi (UA), 2-6, 1-2 (unf.)