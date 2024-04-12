🎾 Kansas Tennis Sweeps Friday Action vs. Wichita State, Houston

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas women’s tennis team completed back-to-back sweeps over Wichita State and Houston for its fourth straight win on Friday at the Jayhawk Tennis Center.

The pair of wins makes Kansas 10-12 on the season including 6-6 in Big 12 play, while the Jayhawks improve to 6-3 at home this season.

The Jayhawks started off the morning securing the doubles points to gain an early 1-0 advantage against Wichita States.

Gracie Mulville and Maria Titova handled court 1 with ease as they won, 6-1, against Wichita State’s Kristina Kudryavtsev and Jessica Anzo. Following on court 3, Heike Janse Van Vuuren and Jasmine Adams secured the second point winning their match 6-4 over Theodora Chantava and Giorgia Roselli. In No. 2 doubles, Kyoka Kubo and Jocelyn Massey’s match went unfished as the duo held a 5-4 lead right as the doubles matches concluded.

Courts 4 and 3 captured the second and third points for the Jayhawks as Kubo swept No. 4 singles 6-0, 6-0 over Anne Knuettel on court 4 to improve to 14-4 this season. A quick 6-1, 6-2 victory by Van Vuuren in No. 3 singles gave KU the 3-0 edge. Maria Titova aided Kansas in securing the 4-0 sweep over the Shockers as she gained the final point on court 2, 6-4, 6-0, as Wichita State fell to 11-9 on the year.

KU returned to the Jayhawk Tennis Center in the evening to take on Big 12 foe Houston to complete the double-day duel.

Kansas started off their night securing their second doubles point of the day after wins from courts 1 and 3. Gracie Mulville and Maria Titova finished their match first on court 1 with a score of 6-3. Both other courts were in competitive battles, but it was Heike Janse Van Vuuren and Jasmine Adams on court 3 who sealed the point for the Jayhawks as they won 6-4. Kyoka Kubo and Jocelyn Massey were ahead 5-3 in their match on court 2 before play was suspended.

In singles play, Kyoka Kubo obtained the second point for the Jayhawks winning her match on court 4, 6-1, 6-1. Gracie Mulville finished her match in No. 1 singles shortly after, winning 6-0, 6-3, putting Kansas up 3-0. Maria Titova completed the second sweep of the day again after winning her match in No. 2 singles, 6-2, in consecutive sets.

With the win over Houston, Kansas improves its Big 12 record to 6-6 as the Cougars drop to 2-17 and 0-12 in conference play.

The Jayhawks are back in action on Sunday against Kansas City and UCF to wrap up the regular season with matches starting at 12 p.m. CT. Admission is free for all matches at the Jayhawk Tennis Center and live stats and live stream are available for those unable to attend.