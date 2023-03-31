🎾 Kansas Tennis to Play No. 68 Tulsa, Kansas State

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The No. 21 Kansas women’s tennis team will return home to host No. 68 Tulsa on Tuesday, April 4 at 4 p.m. at the Jayhawk Tennis Center, before traveling West to Manhattan to take on Kansas State on Saturday, April 8 at 12 p.m. CT.

Kansas enters the pair of matches at 12-4, including a 3-3 record in Big 12 play. The Jayhawks have defeated six ranked opponents this season and hold a 7-1 record at home and a 4-2 record on the road this season.

The Jayhawks are coming off a split against Big 12 teams last weekend, falling to No. 43 Texas Tech, 6-1, on March 24. Two days later, the Jayhawks bounced back by defeating No. 56 TCU in Fort Worth, 4-1.

Kansas will then return home to host No. 17 Oklahoma State on April 14 at 5 p.m. CT, followed by No. 23 Oklahoma on April 16 at 12 p.m. CT.