🎾 Kansas Tennis Travels to San Diego for USTA Intercollegiate Championships

SAN DIEGO, Calif. – Kansas women’s tennis makes its first road trip of the 2023 Fall Season this week as the Jayhawks travel to San Diego, California to compete in the USTA Intercollegiate Championships at the Hogan Tennis Center.

The Championships will take place from Sept. 21-24 and will be hosted by the University of San Diego. Live streaming for the event will be available by clicking here.

The Jayhawks will be represented by four individuals in singles, including sophomore Tamari Gagoshidze, senior Jocelyn Massey, sophomore Silvia Maria Costache and sophomore Gracie Mulville. Singles action begins on Thursday starting at 12 p.m. CT with doubles action beginning on Friday for the Jayhawks.

The USTA Intercollegiate Championships are the second of seven competitions on the Fall 2023 slate for the Jayhawks, after opening the fall with the PTT 25K in Lawrence on Sept. 10-17. Kansas will be back in action on Oct. 6-8 when they travel to Dallas, Texas to compete in the SMU Invitational.

Kansas tennis enters the 2023-24 season after a 15-8 season in 2022-23, resulting in the program’s 13th NCAA Tournament appearance. The Jayhawks defeated #40 Charlotte in the first round of the NCAA Tournament and finished the season ranked #23 in the country.