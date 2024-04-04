🎾 Kansas Tennis Travels to Take on West Virginia and Cincinnati

LAWRENCE, Kan – The Kansas women’s tennis team heads northeast to wrap up regular season road play with another set of Big 12 matches as the Jayhawks take on West Virginia and Cincinnati this weekend.

The Jayhawks are coming off three straight home matches where they defeated Saint Louis 4-0, before falling 4-2 against No. 7 Texas and No. 22 Oklahoma, 7-0.

KU will start off its road trip in Morgantown, West Virginia, to face the 13-8 Mountaineers on Friday. WVU sits tenth in the Big 12 with a record of 2-7 after losing its last three matches. The match will begin at 4 p.m. on April 5 at the Mountaineer Tennis Center. Fans interested in keeping up with the action can do so through live stats.

The Jayhawks look to extend their perfect record over West Virginia as they lead the all-time series 11-0 after winning the last meetup on March 12, 2023, in Morgantown with a 5-2 win over No. 62 WVU.

Kansas will follow up the contest with a trip to Cincinnati, Ohio, to take on Big 12 newcomer Cincinnati for the first time in program history. The 7-10 Bearcats land 12th in the Big 12 standings with a 1-8 record.

That match starts at 11 a.m. CT on April 7 at Trabert-Talbert Tennis Center. Fans can follow along the competitions through live stats.

Kansas will conclude the regular season on its home court as the Jayhawk Tennis Center hosts the last three contests before the Big 12 Tournament. The final homestand starts on April 12 with another double-dual against Wichita State at 10 a.m. and Houston at 5 p.m. before a quick turnaround to play UCF on April 14 at 12 p.m.