🎾 Kansas Tennis Unveils 2023 Fall Schedule

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas women’s tennis head coach Todd Chapman announced the team’s 2023 Fall Schedule on Thursday, which is highlighted by eight tournaments including two in Lawrence.

Kansas will open its 2023 Fall schedule on Sept. 10-17, when the Jayhawks host the PTT 25K Lawrence. The PTT 25K will be the first of two home matches on the Jayhawks’ Fall schedule.

On Sept. 22-24, the Jayhawks will compete in the San Diego Invitational, followed by the ITA All-American Championship in Cary, North Carolina on Sept. 29 – Oct. 8.

The Jayhawks then travel to Dallas, Texas to compete in the SMU Invitational on Oct. 6-8, before hosting the ITA Central Region Championships on Oct. 12-16 at Rock Chalk Park. From Lawrence, Kansas will travel back to the Dallas area to compete in the TCU Invitational in Fort Worth, Texas on Oct. 27-29.

The Jayhawks finish off their Fall campaign with the ITA Fall National Championship in San Diego, California on Nov. 2-5, followed by the Big 12 Fall Championships on Nov. 10-12 in Waco, Texas.

Kansas’ Spring season will begin with the ITA Kickoff Tournament when the Jayhawks travel to Columbus, Ohio to play against Arizona State on January 26, 2024. The complete Spring schedule will be released at a later date.

Kansas tennis enters the 2023-24 season after a 15-8 season in 2022-23, resulting in the program’s 13th NCAA Tournament appearance. The Jayhawks defeated #40 Charlotte in the first round of the NCAA Tournament and finished the season ranked #23 in the country.