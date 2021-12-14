🎾 Kansas Tennis Welcomes Silvia Maria Costache

"We are very excited to welcome Silvia to the Kansas Tennis family. Silvia embodies the type of mindset, work ethic and competitiveness that is integral for us to continue raising the bar in our program. She is serious about her development on and off the court and we can’t wait until we get the opportunity to help her chase her goals and dreams."

Costache hails from Bucharest, Romania, and she will graduate from Liceul Teoretic Stefan Odobleja in 2022. She is No. 2 in the Romanian U16 national rankings and No. 41 in the women’s senior rankings while holding a 10.04 Universal Tennis Rating (UTR). Costache finished as the runner-up at PTT Romania women’s $25k in September and at PTT Bulgaria women’s $25k in May, and advanced to the semifinals of the PTT Serbia women’s $25k in July. She earned her highest ranking from the International Tennis Federation on January 4, 2021, when she held the No. 474 ITF junior ranking. Costache stands at 5-feet, 5-inches tall and plans to major in physical therapy at KU.

“I chose Kansas because I think I can achieve my goal in tennis and I will be able to become my best version of myself,” Costache said of her decision to become a Jayhawk.