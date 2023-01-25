🎾 Kansas to Compete in ITA Kickoff Weekend

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas women’s tennis team will travel to Stillwater, Oklahoma for ITA Kickoff Weekend to face off against Michigan on Saturday, January 28th at 10 a.m. CT followed by Oregon or Oklahoma State on Sunday, January 29th.

Kansas will look to continue its success after its strong performance against Wichita State on Jan. 21, where the Jayhawks defeated the Shockers, 6-1. Kansas will play against their first ranked opponent in the spring in No. 16 Michigan. Michigan opened up their spring by taking down No. 4 Oklahoma 5-2.

Kansas won its first doubles point of the season as Carmen Roxana Manu and Jocelyn Massey took down Wichita State’s Clara Whitaker and Theodora Chantava, 6-1, while Maria Titova and Tamari Gagoshidze clinched the doubles point for Kansas by defeating Kristina Kudryavtseva and Jessica Anzo, 6-4.

Super-senior No. 26 Malkia Ngounoue opened up the spring season strong, defeating Wichita State’s Jessica Anzo 6-1, 6-3 in straight sets. Kansas’ Silvia Maria Costache defeated Wichita State’s Marlene Forster 6-2, 6-0. Gagoshidze clinched the win for the Jayhawks, taking down Chantava 6-3, 6-3. Manu beat Kong 6-4, 6-2, giving Kansas a 5-0 edge. Titova closed out the match, taking down Kurahashi 6-2, 7-5.

Following ITA Kickoff Weekend, the Jayhawks will travel to Fayetteville, Arkansas to Arkansas on February 10th.