Kansas to Face Creighton in Rowing Dual

OMAHA, Neb. – After spending last weekend in Florida, Kansas Rowing travels to Omaha to take on Creighton in a dual regatta on Saturday, April 9th.

Kansas will enter boats in the 2 Varsity 4+, 1 Varsity 4+, 2 Varsity 8+, 1 Varsity 8+, 3 Varsity 8+ and 4 Varisity 8+ races. The Jayhawks are looking to extend its momentum after last weekend’s trip to the Sunshine State Invite.

Races will begin at 11:45 CT and run in five heats at 15-minute increments, until the last race, which is slated to start at 12:45 CT. Follow Kansas Rowing on Twitter, @Kansasrowing, to see live results.

Up Next:

After a week off, Kansas will travel to Raleigh, N.C., to race in the Lake Wheeler Invite, hosted by Duke on Friday, April 22.