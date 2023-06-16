🎾 Kansas to Play in ITA Kickoff Weekend in Columbus in 2024

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas women’s tennis team was selected to the 15th annual Intercollegiate Tennis Association Kickoff Weekend, it was announced Thursday.

Ranked as the No. 23 team in the country, the Jayhawks will compete as the No. 2 seed in the Columbus, Ohio Regional and will take on the No. 3 seed and No. 26 ranked Arizona State Sun Devils in the opening round on Friday, Jan. 26 at 1 p.m. CT.

Ohio State serves as the site host, ranked No. 10 in the country. Ohio State will host No. 28 ranked Notre Dame on Jan. 26. The two winners will face off with a spot at the ITA National Indoor Championship on the line.

Head Coach Todd Chapman and the Jayhawks finished the 2022-23 season at 15-8, advancing to the program’s 13th NCAA Tournament appearance. Kansas defeated #40 Charlotte in the first round before falling to #4 NC State.

Kansas’ full 2023-24 schedule will be announced at a later date.