🎾 (9) Kansas to take on (8) UCF in the First Round of the Big 12 Tournament

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas women’s tennis team heads to Stillwater, Oklahoma, for post-season play in the Big 12 tournament. The Jayhawks earned the No. 9 seed and will play the No. 8 seed UCF Knights in the first round on Wednesday, April 17 at 6 p.m. CT.

KU enters the Big 12 tournament ranked No. 54 in nation after winning four of its last five matches to finish the regular season at 10-13 and 6-7 in conference play for ninth place in the Big 12.

No. 50 UCF ended its season 10-11 and 7-6 in the Big 12 which tied them for sixth with No. 40 Baylor and No. 46 TCU. The winner of Wednesday’s match will advance to the second round to face the 24-0 regular season Big 12 Champions, No. 1 Oklahoma State.

The Big 12 women’s championship is loaded with top-ranked talent as nine out of the 14 Big 12 members are ranked. Texas sits at No. 7 as Oklahoma (No. 18), Texas Tech (No. 25) and BYU (No. 40) also round out the top-40.

In the program’s history, Kansas won the Big 12 tournament once in 2019 at the Jayhawk Tennis Center. As the host team, KU defeated TCU (4-1), Oklahoma State (4-2) and Texas (4-2) en route to the title. That same season, the Jayhawks made it to the NCAA Super Regionals before being bounced by Stanford, 4-3.

Kansas also won the Big Eight Tournament six times during the conference’s existence with five of those titles reigning consecutively from 1992 to 1996. Last year, the Jayhawks hosted the Big 12 Tournament and fell 4-1 to the Iowa State Cyclones in the first round.

The women’s side of the tournament starts on April 17 and runs through April 20 at the Michael and Anne Greenwood Tennis Center in Stillwater, Oklahoma. For more information including a bracket, live stats and more, click here.