👟 Kansas Track & Field Announces 2020-21 Signing Class
LAWRENCE, Kan. – With the start of the 2020 early signing period beginning on Tuesday, November 11, Kansas track and field has announced the signings the newest group of Jayhawks.
The signing class currently consists of two individuals, including Lauren Heck and Kennedy Doakes. The signees represent two different states, including Kansas and Texas, while representing two different event groups (combined events, high jump).
The signings below are as of 11/12/2020. This page will be updated as necessary.
|Name
|Event
|Hometown/Previous School
|Lauren Heck
|Combined Events
|Overland Park, Kansas/Blue Valley Southwest
|Kennedy Doakes
|High Jump
|The Woodlands, Texas/The Woodlands
Lauren Heck | Combined Events | Overland Park, Kan. | Blue Valley Southwest
Lauren Heck joins the Jayhawks out of Blue Valley Southwest High School in Overland Park, Kansas, where she was a three-sport athlete between volleyball, basketball and track & field. Heck most recently competed at the 2020 West Coast AAU Junior Olympics, where she placed second in the 100 meter hurdles and high jump. Heck has also medaled at the AAU Junior Olympics for eight consecutive years.
Kennedy Doakes | High Jump | The Woodlands, Texas | The Woodlands
Coming to KU from The Woodlands, Texas, Kennedy Doakes holds a personal best of 1.70m (5-7 ft.) which she set at the UIL 6A Region II meet in 2019, winning the event. Doakes was off to a strong start to her 2020 outdoor season, winning each of her first three competitions and clearing 1.67m (5-6 ft.) twice.