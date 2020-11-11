👟 Kansas Track & Field Announces 2020-21 Signing Class

LAWRENCE, Kan. – With the start of the 2020 early signing period beginning on Tuesday, November 11, Kansas track and field has announced the signings the newest group of Jayhawks.

The signing class currently consists of two individuals, including Lauren Heck and Kennedy Doakes. The signees represent two different states, including Kansas and Texas, while representing two different event groups (combined events, high jump).

The signings below are as of 11/12/2020. This page will be updated as necessary.