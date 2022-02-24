👟 Kansas Track & Field in Action at the Big 12 Championship This Weekend

AMES, Iowa – Kansas track & field is set to open the Big 12 Indoor Championship at the Lied Recreation Center in Ames, Iowa this weekend, as they compete amongst the best of the Big 12 from Feb. 25-26.

The Big 12 Championship begins on Friday at 10 a.m., followed by Saturday’s events beginning at 11 a.m. The meet will stream live on Big 12 Now on ESPN+, with live results available via Pttiming.

At last year’s Big 12 Indoor Championship, the Kansas women placed sixth overall as a team with 68.5 points, while the Jayhawk men placed tied for eighth with 51 points. The Jayhawks had two individuals crowned individual champions, including Rylee Anderson (high jump) and Alexandra Emilianov (shot put), both of which will look to defend their titles this weekend.

Heading into the Big 12 Championship, the Jayhawks have nine entries that rank in the top-five of their respective event, including junior Zach Bradford, who leads the Big 12 in the men’s pole vault with a clearance of 5.75m (18-10.25 ft.).

The Jayhawks also have three individuals that rank in the top-16 of the NCAA in their event, including Bradford (3rd, pole vault), Anderson (5th, high jump) and Clayton Simms (13th, pole vault).

The Big 12 is represented by five teams in the top-25 of the latest USTFCCCA TFRI ratings index, including #3 Texas and #5 Texas Tech on the men’s side and #1 Texas, #6 Texas Tech and #21 Oklahoma State in the women’s rankings.

Following the Big 12 Championship, individuals who qualify for the NCAA Indoor Championships will compete in Birmingham, Ala., on March 11-12. Kansas will also open its outdoor season on March 5 with the Longhorn Invitational in Austin, Texas.