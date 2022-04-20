👟 Kansas Track & Field Makes Trip to Waco for Michael Johnson Invitational

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas track & field continues its 2022 outdoor season this weekend when it travels to Waco, Texas to compete in the Michael Johnson Invitational at Clyde Hart Track and Field Stadium April 22-23.

The Michael Johnson Invitational marks Kansas’ eighth meet of the 2022 outdoor season. The Michael Johnson Invitational is scheduled to begin on Friday at 12 p.m. CT with the start of the field events, with track events beginning at 6 p.m. Action continues Saturday with events beginning at 11:30 a.m.

The Jayhawks were last in action at the Mt. Sac Relays on April 15, where sophomore Chandler Gibbens ran a personal best 13:59.81 in the men’s 5,000 meters.

Kansas has seen success throughout the outdoor season with a number of personal bests and school records. Kansas’ pole vault unit of Zach Bradford, Clayton Simms, Kyle Rogers and Andrew Saloga ranks No.1 in the country, according to the USTFCCCA Event Squad Rankings.

Entering this weekend’s action, Kansas has five individuals that rank in the top-20 of their respective event across the nation, including senior Alexandra Emilianov ranking third in the women’s discus with a throw of 58.91m (193-3 ft.) set at the Sun Angel Classic on April 7.

In addition, Kansas holds 37 marks that rank in the top-10 of their respective event in the Big 12 Conference. The 2022 Big 12 Outdoor Championship is set to take place from May 13-15 in Lubbock, Texas.

Kansas has 21 individuals that rank in the top-48 of their respective event in the west region, which is the qualifying criteria for the NCAA West Preliminary meet that takes place May 26-29 in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

Following this weekend’s Michael Johnson Invitational, Kansas will host the Rock Chalk Classic on Saturday, April 30 at Rock Chalk Park, which will serve as Senior Day. General admission tickets are available for $10 here.