👟 Kansas Track & Field Unveils 2021 Indoor Schedule

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas track & field head coach Stanley Redwine unveiled the Jayhawks 2021 indoor schedule on Wednesday, which consists of seven meets, including the Big 12 Indoor Championship and NCAA Indoor Championships.

“We’re excited to get the season going,” Redwine said. “We will be competing as a team for the first time since the spring, so I know our athletes are hungry to get back on the track and compete.”

The Jayhawks begin their indoor season with the KU-KSU-WSU Triangular, which will be hosted in Manhattan, Kansas this year, marking the seventh running of the meet. The in-state showdown features Kansas, Kansas State and Wichita State, which began in 2015. Since the start of the KU-KSU-WSU Triangular, Kansas and Kansas State have each won the meet three times, with the Jayhawks claiming the title in 2016, 2017 and 2019.

The Jayhawks then return home to host the Jayhawk Classic on January 22-23 inside Anschutz Pavilion in Lawrence, Kansas, marking the Jayhawks’ sole home meet of the 2021 season. At last year’s Jayhawk Clasic, Kansas senior Gleb Dudarev set the No. 11 mark in NCAA indoor history in the weight throw, throwing 24.38m (80-00 ft.).

Kansas will send a group of Jayhawks to the Texas Tech Invitational from January 29-30, before opening February at the Arkansas Invitational on February 5-6.

The Jayhawks close out their regular season indoor competition at the Iowa State Classic on February 12-13, before competing in the Big 12 Indoor Championships in Lubbock, Texas on February 26-27.

Kansas closes out its 2021 indoor season at the NCAA Indoor Championships in Fayetteville, Arkansas. It will be the 13th time the Randal Tyson Track Center hosts the NCAA Indoor Championships and the first time since 2015.

Last year’s NCAA Indoor Championship was set to take place in Albuquerque, New Mexico, before being canceled due to COVID-19.