🏌️‍♂️ Kansas Travels to Arizona for Wyoming Cowboy Classic

Tournament: Wyoming Cowboy Classic

Course: Ak-Chin Southern Dunes Golf Club

Par/Yards: 72/7,546

When: April 1-2

Participating Teams: Air Force, UTEP, USC, Utah Valley, Grand Canyon, Southern Utah, Utah State, #49 UNLV, #61 KANSAS, Northern Colorado, Weber State, St. Mary’s, Iowa State, UC Davis, #48 Long Beach State, UC Irvine, Kennesaw State, UT Arlington, Wichita State, Hawaii, Wyoming, Cal State Fullerton and CSUN

Live Stats: Golfstat

MARICOPA, Ariz. – The Kansas men’s golf team is set to participate in the Wyoming Cowboy Classic, hosted at the Ak-Chin Southern Dunes Golf Course from April 1-2.

The two-day event will feature 36 holes on Monday and 18 in the final round on Tuesday. The 23-team field will tee off in a shotgun start at 9:30 a.m. CT both days of competition.

Head Coach Jamie Bermel and the Jayhawks will travel a lineup of Cecil Belisle, Gunnar Broin, Davis Cooper, William Duquette and Will King. Freshman Max Jelinek will compete for Kansas as the individual.

“We need to come out ready to play,” Bermel said ahead of the event. “It’s a little different weather this week in Arizona, cool with a chance of rain. We are familiar with this golf course and have played several rounds on it. This is a solid course with some holes that are very difficult, mixed in with some birdie opportunities.”

Kansas enters the contest after a sixth-place finish at the All-American Intercollegiate, shooting a team score of +17, while being led by a Top 10 finish from King. Duquette notched his best finish of 2023-24, tying for 18th at +3.

At the Wyoming Cowboy Classic last season, Kansas finished second at -6 and was led by a T-4 finish from Duquette (-6) and a T-6 finish from Broin (-3).

Live scoring for the event will be available on Golfstat. Fans can also follow live updates with the official Kansas Men’s Golf Twitter account.

UP NEXT

Kansas will head to Finkbine Golf Course, April 13-14, for the Hawkeye Intercollegiate in Iowa City, Iowa. Last season, Kansas finished second in the tournament after firing a team score of -24. Broin finished second individually, posting the second-lowest round in Kansas history with a 9-under 63.

2023-24 Individual Stroke Averages (Rounds/Avg.)

Belisle – 24/71.95

King – 24/72.20

Broin – 24/72.20

Jelinek – 18/72.88

Cooper – 24/73.47

Duquette – 21/74.00