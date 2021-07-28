🏐 Kansas Volleyball Announces 2021 Schedule

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas Volleyball program announced the 2021 non-conference schedule, featuring 12 matches with six taking place over the span of two home tournaments, on Wednesday.

“We feel we have assembled a non-conference schedule that will prepare us for Big 12 play,” said head coach Ray Bechard. “We open the season with a great tournament at Purdue, then on to Lipscomb before hosting two tournaments. The diversity of teams we will face in those four tournaments will allow us an opportunity to see a lot of different styles to prepare for what we believe will be an outstanding Big 12 season.”

The Jayhawks open the season on the road in West Lafayette, Indiana with two games at the Reamer Club Spectacular hosted by Purdue on Aug. 28-29 in Holloway Gymnasium. KU will face Loyola Marymount to begin the weekend on Saturday, Aug. 28 before taking on host, Purdue on Sunday, Aug. 29.

Kansas continues action on the road heading to Nashville, Tennessee for the LUV Invite hosted by Lipscomb. KU will compete in Allen Arena on Thursday, Sept. 2, facing host, Lipscomb. KU will play two more games on the weekend facing Wake Forest on Sept. 3 and 2020 NCAA Third Round qualifier, Western Kentucky Sept. 4 to conclude non-conference road games.

Kansas will play its first home match of the season on Sept. 9 hosting Delaware in Horejsi Family Volleyball Arena to begin the Kansas Invitational. Action continues for the Jayhawks on Sept. 10 against Wichita State before concluding the weekend with a match against Kent State on Sept. 11.

The non-conference season concludes with Kansas hosting the Jayhawk Classic Sept. 16-18. Competition will begin with the Jayhawks hosting Kansas City on Sept. 16. KU will play Missouri State on Sept. 17 and conclude weekend action on Sept. 18 against Albany.

“We are still doing the back-to-back schedule for Big 12 play,” continued Bechard. “It will present its own challenges but is a great opportunity to continue to play high-levels of teams continuously. We are returning all of our players from last season and have added some great talent to complement those returning. We have poised ourselves to have an outstanding year and could not be more excited to get underway.”

With the addition of the 12 non-conference games, KU brings the 2021 season-match total to 28 after previously announcing the Big 12 conference schedule on June 16. The conference schedule is highlighted by hosting 2020 NCAA runner-up, Texas, on Oct. 8-9 along with Iowa State (Oct. 1-2), Oklahoma (Oct. 29-30) and TCU (Nov. 19-20) in Lawrence. Fans can view the full release here.

Kansas season tickets are available now and can be purchased through the Kansas ticket office or through KUAthletics.com.

All dates and times are subject to change.