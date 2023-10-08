Open Store Open Tickets Open Calendar
Women's Soccer

📸 Kansas vs Houston

Lawrence, KS - October 8, 2023 - forward Maree Shinkle #14 of the Kansas Jayhawks during game vs Houston at Rock Chalk Park in Lawrence, KS. Photo by Bailey Thompson/Kansas Athletics
Lawrence, KS - October 8, 2023 - defender Siera Herbert #10 and defender Moira Kelley #26 of the Kansas Jayhawks during game vs Houston at Rock Chalk Park in Lawrence, KS. Photo by Bailey Thompson/Kansas Athletics
Lawrence, KS - October 8, 2023 - the Kansas Jayhawks women's soccer team during game vs Houston at Rock Chalk Park in Lawrence, KS. Photo by Bailey Thompson/Kansas Athletics
Lawrence, KS - October 8, 2023 - Baby Jay of the Kansas Jayhawks during game vs Houston at Rock Chalk Park in Lawrence, KS. Photo by Bailey Thompson/Kansas Athletics
Lawrence, KS - October 8, 2023 - defender/forward Hallie Klanke #21 of the Kansas Jayhawks during game vs Houston at Rock Chalk Park in Lawrence, KS. Photo by Bailey Thompson/Kansas Athletics
Lawrence, KS - October 8, 2023 - forward Shira Elinav #27 of the Kansas Jayhawks during game vs Houston at Rock Chalk Park in Lawrence, KS. Photo by Bailey Thompson/Kansas Athletics
LAWRENCE, KS - October 08, 2023- goalkeeper Melania Pasar #1 of the Kansas Jayhawks during game between Kansas Jayhawks and Houston Shastas at Rock Chalk Park in Lawrence, KS. Photo by Emma Crouch/Kansas Athletics
LAWRENCE, KS - October 08, 2023- forward Maree Shinkle #14 of the Kansas Jayhawks during game between Kansas Jayhawks and Houston Shastas at Rock Chalk Park in Lawrence, KS. Photo by Emma Crouch/Kansas Athletics
LAWRENCE, KS - October 08, 2023- defender Olivia Page #2 of the Kansas Jayhawks during game between Kansas Jayhawks and Houston Shastas at Rock Chalk Park in Lawrence, KS. Photo by Emma Crouch/Kansas Athletics
LAWRENCE, KS - October 08, 2023- midfielder Caroline Castans #15 of the Kansas Jayhawks during game between Kansas Jayhawks and Houston Shastas at Rock Chalk Park in Lawrence, KS. Photo by Emma Crouch/Kansas Athletics
LAWRENCE, KS - October 08, 2023- defender Siera Herbert #10 of the Kansas Jayhawks during game between Kansas Jayhawks and Houston Shastas at Rock Chalk Park in Lawrence, KS. Photo by Emma Crouch/Kansas Athletics
LAWRENCE, KS - October 08, 2023- midfielder Mackenzie Hammontree #25 of the Kansas Jayhawks during game between Kansas Jayhawks and Houston Shastas at Rock Chalk Park in Lawrence, KS. Photo by Emma Crouch/Kansas Athletics
LAWRENCE, KS - October 08, 2023- defender/midfielder Kate Dreyer #19 of the Kansas Jayhawks during game between Kansas Jayhawks and Houston Shastas at Rock Chalk Park in Lawrence, KS. Photo by Emma Crouch/Kansas Athletics
LAWRENCE, KS - October 08, 2023- midfielder Caroline Castans #15 of the Kansas Jayhawks during game between Kansas Jayhawks and Houston Shastas at Rock Chalk Park in Lawrence, KS. Photo by Emma Crouch/Kansas Athletics
LAWRENCE, KS - October 08, 2023- defender Olivia Page #2 of the Kansas Jayhawks during game between Kansas Jayhawks and Houston Shastas at Rock Chalk Park in Lawrence, KS. Photo by Emma Crouch/Kansas Athletics
LAWRENCE, KS - October 8, 2023 - forward Shira Elinav #27 of the Kansas Jayhawks during the game between the Kansas Jayhawks the Houston Cougars. Photo by Angilo Allen/Kansas Athletics
LAWRENCE, KS - October 8, 2023 - midfielder Raena Childers #7 of the Kansas Jayhawks during the game between the Kansas Jayhawks the Houston Cougars. Photo by Angilo Allen/Kansas Athletics
LAWRENCE, KS - October 8, 2023 - the Kansas Jayhawks women's soccer team during the game between the Kansas Jayhawks the Houston Cougars. Photo by Angilo Allen/Kansas Athletics
LAWRENCE, KS - October 8, 2023 - the Kansas Jayhawks women's soccer team during the game between the Kansas Jayhawks the Houston Cougars. Photo by Angilo Allen/Kansas Athletics
LAWRENCE, KS - October 8, 2023 - forward Jocelyn Herrema #23 of the Kansas Jayhawks during the game between the Kansas Jayhawks the Houston Cougars. Photo by Angilo Allen/Kansas Athletics
LAWRENCE, KS - October 8, 2023 - forward Saige Wimes #4 of the Kansas Jayhawks during the game between the Kansas Jayhawks the Houston Cougars. Photo by Angilo Allen/Kansas Athletics
LAWRENCE, KS - October 8, 2023 - Assistant Coach Jaycie Johnson of the Kansas Jayhawks during the game between the Kansas Jayhawks the Houston Cougars. Photo by Angilo Allen/Kansas Athletics
LAWRENCE, KS - October 8, 2023 - Head Coach Mark Francis of the Kansas Jayhawks during the game between the Kansas Jayhawks the Houston Cougars. Photo by Angilo Allen/Kansas Athletics
LAWRENCE, KS - October 8, 2023 - goalkeeper Sophie Dawe #00 of the Kansas Jayhawks during the game between the Kansas Jayhawks the Houston Cougars. Photo by Angilo Allen/Kansas Athletics
LAWRENCE, KS - October 8, 2023 - goalkeeper Gabbie Dawe #0 of the Kansas Jayhawks during the game between the Kansas Jayhawks the Houston Cougars. Photo by Angilo Allen/Kansas Athletics
LAWRENCE, KS - October 8, 2023 - Assistant Coach Travis Smith of the Kansas Jayhawks during the game between the Kansas Jayhawks the Houston Cougars. Photo by Angilo Allen/Kansas Athletics
LAWRENCE, KS - October 8, 2023 - defender Siera Herbert #10 of the Kansas Jayhawks during the game between the Kansas Jayhawks the Houston Cougars. Photo by Angilo Allen/Kansas Athletics
LAWRENCE, KS - October 8, 2023 - defender/midfielder Kate Dreyer #19 of the Kansas Jayhawks during the game between the Kansas Jayhawks the Houston Cougars. Photo by Angilo Allen/Kansas Athletics
