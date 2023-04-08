🎾 Kansas Defeats Kansas State for the Third Consecutive Sunflower Showdown

MANHATTAN, Kan. –No. 21 Kansas defeated Kansas State 4-3 for the third consecutive Sunflower Showdown, this time at the Mike Goss Tennis Stadium.

The Jayhawks improved to 14-4 overall and 4-3 in conference play. Kansas closed out its away schedule this season at 5-2 with today’s win.

Kansas (14-4, 4-3 Big 12) won its 13th doubles point of the season after picking up wins at courts two and three over Kansas State (2-16, 0-6 Big 12). With the Wildcats forfeiting at court three, the Jayhawks only needed one more win to claim the point.

The doubles point was won on court No. 2 by Maria Titova and Tamari Gagoshidze topping Florentine Dekkers and Rozalia Gruszczynska 6-3. No. 47 Malkia Ngounoue and Heike Janse Van Vuuren did not finish their match against Vanesa Suarez and Manami Ukita with a score of 5-4.

In singles play, Kansas picked up a quick point at the beginning of singles as K-State forfeited Court No. 6. With a 2-0 lead, No. 59 Ngounoue claimed another fast win after taking down Dekkers in straight sets 6-2, 6-3 to give Kansas a 3-0 lead.

Aleen Quamar put Kansas State on the board, defeating Silvia Maria Costache 6-3, 6-0. Suarez narrows the score, beating Titova 6-4, 6-1. Shortly after, Rozalia Gruszczynska ties the match up after defeating Tamari Gagoshidze 2-6, 4-6.

It would be Roxana Manu at Court No. 3 to clinch the Jayhawk’s fourth Big 12 win, and their third straight win. Manu beat Manami Ukita, 3-6, 6-0, 7-5, 7-6.

Next up the Jayhawks will return home to host No. 19 Oklahoma State on Friday, April 14th at 5 p.m. CT and No. 18 Oklahoma on Sunday, April 16th at 12 p.m. CT.

Doubles (Order of Finish – 2, 1)

#47 Ngounoue / Vuuren (KU) vs. Suarez / Ukita (KSU) 5-4 (DNF) Gagoshidze / Titova (KU) def. Dekkers / Gruszczynska (KSU) 6-3

Singles (Order of Finish – 1, 4, 2, 5, 3)