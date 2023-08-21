Open Store Open Tickets Open Calendar
Open Search
Women's Soccer

📸 Kansas vs Loyola Chicago

Kansas Jayhawks
LAWRENCE, KS - 8/20/23 - the Kansas Jayhawks women's soccer team‘ during the game between the Kansas Jayhawks and the Loyola Wolfs Chicago, IL . Photo by Angilo Allen/Kansas Athletics
Kansas Jayhawks
LAWRENCE, KS - 8/20/23 - defender Moira Kelley #26 of the Kansas Jayhawks during the game between the Kansas Jayhawks and the Loyola Wolfs Chicago, IL . Photo by Angilo Allen/Kansas Athletics
Kansas Jayhawks
LAWRENCE, KS - 8/20/23 - forward Maree Shinkle #14 of the Kansas Jayhawks during the game between the Kansas Jayhawks and the Loyola Wolfs Chicago, IL . Photo by Angilo Allen/Kansas Athletics
Kansas Jayhawks
LAWRENCE, KS - 8/20/23 - defender/forward Hallie Klanke #21 of the Kansas Jayhawks during the game between the Kansas Jayhawks and the Loyola Wolfs Chicago, IL . Photo by Angilo Allen/Kansas Athletics
Kansas Jayhawks
LAWRENCE, KS - 8/20/23 - defender Siera Herbert #10 of the Kansas Jayhawks during the game between the Kansas Jayhawks and the Loyola Wolfs Chicago, IL . Photo by Angilo Allen/Kansas Athletics
Kansas Jayhawks
LAWRENCE, KS - 8/20/23 - forward Shira Elinav #27 of the Kansas Jayhawks midfielder Mackenzie Hammontree #25 of the Kansas Jayhawks the Kansas Jayhawks women's soccer team during the game between the Kansas Jayhawks and the Loyola Wolfs Chicago, IL . Photo by Angilo Allen/Kansas Athletics
Kansas Jayhawks
LAWRENCE, KS - 8/20/23 - forward Jocelyn Herrema #23 of the Kansas Jayhawks during the game between the Kansas Jayhawks and the Loyola Wolfs Chicago, IL . Photo by Angilo Allen/Kansas Athletics
Kansas Jayhawks
LAWRENCE, KS - 8/20/23 - forward Brie Severns #12 of the Kansas Jayhawks during the game between the Kansas Jayhawks and the Loyola Wolfs Chicago, IL . Photo by Angilo Allen/Kansas Athletics
Kansas Jayhawks
LAWRENCE, KS - 8/20/23 - midfielder Raena Childers #7 of the Kansas Jayhawks defender/forward Hallie Klanke #21 of the Kansas Jayhawks during the game between the Kansas Jayhawks and the Loyola Wolfs Chicago, IL . Photo by Angilo Allen/Kansas Athletics
Kansas Jayhawks
LAWRENCE, KS - 8/20/23 - midfielder Magali Gagne #11 of the Kansas Jayhawks during the game between the Kansas Jayhawks and the Loyola Wolfs Chicago, IL . Photo by Angilo Allen/Kansas Athletics
Kansas Jayhawks
LAWRENCE, KS - 8/20/23 - defender Emily Minard #30 of the Kansas Jayhawks during the game between the Kansas Jayhawks and the Loyola Wolfs Chicago, IL . Photo by Angilo Allen/Kansas Athletics
Kansas Jayhawks
LAWRENCE, KS - 8/20/23 - forward Shira Elinav #27 of the Kansas Jayhawks midfielder Magali Gagne #11 of the Kansas Jayhawks defender/forward Hallie Klanke #21 of the Kansas Jayhawks midfielder Raena Childers #7 of the Kansas Jayhawks during the game between the Kansas Jayhawks and the Loyola Wolfs Chicago, IL . Photo by Angilo Allen/Kansas Athletics
Kansas Jayhawks
LAWRENCE, KS - 8/20/23 - midfielder Magali Gagne #11 of the Kansas Jayhawks during the game between the Kansas Jayhawks and the Loyola Wolfs Chicago, IL . Photo by Angilo Allen/Kansas Athletics
Kansas Jayhawks
LAWRENCE, KS - 8/20/23 - the Kansas Jayhawks women's soccer team during the game between the Kansas Jayhawks and the Loyola Wolfs Chicago, IL . Photo by Angilo Allen/Kansas Athletics
Powered by WMT Digital