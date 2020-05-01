🎾 Kansas Welcomes Titova to the 2020-21 Roster

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Head Coach Todd Chapman announced today (May 1) the addition of Maria Titova, an international recruit from Russia, to the 2020-21 Kansas women’s tennis roster.

“We are thrilled to add a player of Maria’s ability to our tennis program,” said Chapman. “We believe Maria has the ability to really impact our lineup next year and know she is really serious about the opportunity to come and develop her tennis, her academics and herself personally.”

Titova is a native of Volzhsky, Russia, where she held an Universal Tennis Rating (UTR) as high as 11.41 and a career-high Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) singles ranking of 1030. The 19-year-old also has a career-high International Tennis Federation (ITF) junior tennis ranking of 399.

“I am keen on the prospect of developing my tennis, academics and my personality at Kansas,” said Titova. “I believe it is a university and tennis program that will allow me the opportunity to do just that.”

When Titova is not playing tennis, she enjoys traveling and is always eager to discover something new in her free time.

Titova joins recently signed transfer Tiffany Lagarde to the 2020-21 signing class.