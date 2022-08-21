Open Search
Women's Soccer

📸 Kansas Wins Match Against Northwestern

Kansas Jayhawks
LAWRENCE, KS - August 21, 2022 - during a match between the Kansas Jayhawks and the Northwestern Wildcats at Rock Chalk Park in Lawrence, KS. Photo by Aiden Droge/Kansas Athletics
Kansas Jayhawks
LAWRENCE, KS - August 21, 2022 - during a match between the Kansas Jayhawks and the Northwestern Wildcats at Rock Chalk Park in Lawrence, KS. Photo by Aiden Droge/Kansas Athletics
Kansas Jayhawks
LAWRENCE, KS - August 21, 2022 - during a match between the Kansas Jayhawks and the Northwestern Wildcats at Rock Chalk Park in Lawrence, KS. Photo by Aiden Droge/Kansas Athletics
Kansas Jayhawks
LAWRENCE, KS - August 21, 2022 - during a match between the Kansas Jayhawks and the Northwestern Wildcats at Rock Chalk Park in Lawrence, KS. Photo by Aiden Droge/Kansas Athletics
Kansas Jayhawks
LAWRENCE, KS - August 21, 2022 - during a match between the Kansas Jayhawks and the Northwestern Wildcats at Rock Chalk Park in Lawrence, KS. Photo by Aiden Droge/Kansas Athletics
Kansas Jayhawks
LAWRENCE, KS - August 21, 2022 - during a match between the Kansas Jayhawks and the Northwestern Wildcats at Rock Chalk Park in Lawrence, KS. Photo by Aiden Droge/Kansas Athletics
Kansas Jayhawks
LAWRENCE, KS - August 21, 2022 - during a match between the Kansas Jayhawks and the Northwestern Wildcats at Rock Chalk Park in Lawrence, KS. Photo by Aiden Droge/Kansas Athletics
Kansas Jayhawks
LAWRENCE, KS - August 21, 2022 - during a match between the Kansas Jayhawks and the Northwestern Wildcats at Rock Chalk Park in Lawrence, KS. Photo by Aiden Droge/Kansas Athletics
Kansas Jayhawks
LAWRENCE, KS - August 21, 2022 - during a match between the Kansas Jayhawks and the Northwestern Wildcats at Rock Chalk Park in Lawrence, KS. Photo by Aiden Droge/Kansas Athletics
Kansas Jayhawks
LAWRENCE, KS - August 21, 2022 - during a match between the Kansas Jayhawks and the Northwestern Wildcats at Rock Chalk Park in Lawrence, KS. Photo by Aiden Droge/Kansas Athletics
Kansas Jayhawks
LAWRENCE, KS - August 21, 2022 - during a match between the Kansas Jayhawks and the Northwestern Wildcats at Rock Chalk Park in Lawrence, KS. Photo by Aiden Droge/Kansas Athletics
Kansas Jayhawks
LAWRENCE, KS - August 21, 2022 - during a match between the Kansas Jayhawks and the Northwestern Wildcats at Rock Chalk Park in Lawrence, KS. Photo by Aiden Droge/Kansas Athletics
Kansas Jayhawks
LAWRENCE, KS - August 21, 2022 - during a match between the Kansas Jayhawks and the Northwestern Wildcats at Rock Chalk Park in Lawrence, KS. Photo by Aiden Droge/Kansas Athletics
Kansas Jayhawks
LAWRENCE, KS - August 21, 2022 - during a match between the Kansas Jayhawks and the Northwestern Wildcats at Rock Chalk Park in Lawrence, KS. Photo by Aiden Droge/Kansas Athletics
Kansas Jayhawks
LAWRENCE, KS - August 21, 2022 - during a match between the Kansas Jayhawks and the Northwestern Wildcats at Rock Chalk Park in Lawrence, KS. Photo by Aiden Droge/Kansas Athletics
Powered by WMT Digital