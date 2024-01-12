👟 Kansas Wins Second-Consecutive Triangular Meet

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas Track & Field team captured their second-consecutive team title in the annual KU-KSU-WSU Triangular with a score of 245.5 points on Friday afternoon in Anschutz Pavilion.

This is the first time since 2016-2017 that the Jayhawks have won back-to-back Triangular titles, and also marks their fifth victory overall in meet history.

Kaycee McCoy led the charge for the Jayhawks and was named the Female High Point Scorer with a total of 15 points across the three events she competed in. Her best of the day was the 60m hurdles, where she took first overall with a time of 8.48. McCoy’s 60m dash time of 7.62 was good for second place overall and tied her personal best in the event. McCoy was also Kansas’ second-highest scorer in the 200m with a fourth-place finish and time of 25.51.

Michael Joseph made his season debut with a pair of first place finishes in the 400m (47.59, No. 1 NCAA Division I ranking) and the 200m (21.47, No. 10 NCAA Division I ranking).

Deshana Skeete earned herself a No. 1 ranking in the 400m, running a blazing 54.84 to get the victory and send quite the message in her Kansas debut.

Other noteworthy performances came from freshman Jacob Cookinham, winning the shotput with a best mark of 17.92m. A.J. Green also added a win and new personal best to his resume after running a 2:26.99 1000m, while TJ Robinson was close behind to take second place with a 2:28.09.

Tanner Talley and Tanner Newkirk were two more Jayhawks who went one and two on the day, running 4:13.02 and 4:13.15 respectively in the men’s mile.

Newkirk and Kenadi Kreuger both secured victories in the 3k, running 8:21.76 and 9:59.57 in their respective races.

Aaliyah Lindsay also had a strong showing, winning the women’s triple jump with a best mark of 12.40m to move up to No. 9 in the NCAA.

Up next, the Jayhawks will be looking to build on this strong performance when they head to Iowa City for the Black and Gold Invite, which will take place on January 27.