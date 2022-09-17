⚽️ Kansas Wraps Up Florida Trip at USF

Kansas (6-3) at South Florida (3-5) When Sept. 18 at 11 a.m. CT Where Tampa, Fla. // Corbett Stadium Watch ESPN+ Live Stats Stats Notes Kansas Social Media @KUWSoccer | @kansassoccer | Facebook

LAWRENCE, Kan. — The Kansas Jayhawks will close out the non-conference portion of its schedule on Sunday when they play the South Florida Bulls at 11 a.m. CT at Corbett Stadium. The game time was moved up one hour to avoid potential inclement weather. KU has already secured its 14th straight straight season of finishing its non-conference schedule with a .500 winning percentage or better (beginning in 2008).

Kansas (6-3) already played a game in Florida this week at Florida Atlantic on Thursday night. The Jayhawks dropped a tough match in the final seconds of regulation by a score of 2-1. KU controlled the tempo for much of the game but was unable to get a result.

Super-senior midfielder Rylan Childers scored the one KU goal in the match. Rylan’s sister, sophomore midfielder Raena Childers, assisted on the goal. Rylan now has a point in four straight games, the longest stretch of her KU career.

Fellow super-senior Kaela Hansen is closing in on the top of the all-time minutes played leaderboard. Hansen has logged 7,329 minutes in her career over 87 games. She has started every KU game since the beginning of the 2018 season. Hansen is 302 minutes away from passing Addisyn Merrick for the most minutes played in program history.

USF (3-5-0) is also entering Sunday’s match coming off a loss on Thursday night. The Bulls began conference play at Houston and fell 2-1. Chiara Hahn leads USF with three goals and seven points on the season.

Kansas and USF will be facing off in women’s soccer for the first time in program history.

HOW TO FOLLOW ALONG

The game will be broadcast on ESPN+ and live statistics can be found here. Live updates will also be provided on the team’s official Twitter page @KUWSoccer.

UP NEXT

Kansas will begin conference play on Thursday night (Sept. 22) at Rock Chalk Park against Oklahoma State. The match will kickoff at 7 p.m. CT and be broadcast on Big 12 NOW on ESPN+ and the Jayhawk Sports Network. Fans can purchase KU Soccer tickets by contacting the Kansas ticket office at 785-864-3141 or by visiting the ticketing page here.