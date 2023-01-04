🏀 Kersgieter, Franklin Power No. 21 Kansas Past Texas Tech

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The No. 21-ranked Kansas Jayhawks moved to 2-0 in conference play and 12-1 on the season with a convincing 77-59 victory against Texas Tech on Wednesday night at Allen Fieldhouse.

Holly Kersgieter finished with a season-high 26 points, while Zakiyah Franklin also scored 26 and Taiyanna Jackson recorded her ninth double-double of the year with 15 points and 18 rebounds.

Kansas moved to 2-0 in Big 12 play for only the fourth time since the formation of the Big 12 and the first time since the 2012-13 season.

“All three of them really played well together,” Head Coach Brandon Schneider said. “Holly and Zakiyah have had each other’s back and Taiyanna’s been consistent”.

Kansas raced out to an 8-0 lead that included a pair of three-pointers from Kersgieter. The teams traded the next few buckets before Kersgieter finished the period with a three-pointer as time expired. KU held a 15-5 lead after the first. Jackson grabbed 10 rebounds in the first, marking her second consecutive quarter with at least 10 rebounds after also securing 10 boards in the fourth quarter at Oklahoma State.

The second quarter also featured an 8-0 run early as KU converted back-to-back and-1 opportunities. Franklin and Kersgieter each made layups through contact to extend the lead to 25-9.

Franklin took a charge with 2:14 remaining in the second quarter, which sparked a 5-0 run to end the period for the Jayhawks. She went on to finish the second quarter with 11 points, which helped Kansas maintain a 32-18 lead into the break.

Texas Tech (12-3, 0-2 Big 12) was able to cut the lead to nine points just over midway through the third quarter, but that was as close as they would get the remainder of the game. Franklin ended the quarter with a basket in the final seconds to push the lead back to 13 at 51-38 heading into the fourth quarter.

The final period was much of the same as the first three quarters. Kansas pushed the lead to as many as 22 points in the fourth, eventually ending with an 18-point victory at 77-59.

Kansas shot 50.0 percent (31-of-62) from the field and outrebounded the Lady Raiders 37-29. Kersgieter posted her second-straight 20-point performance, marking the first time in her career she has accomplished the feat. Her five three-point field goals were also a career high.

Jackson has now secured double-digit rebounds in six straight games and is averaging 19.3 rebounds over her last three games. Her nine double-doubles this season lead the Big 12. Franklin’s 26 points on the night marked her fourth outing of the year with at least 20 points, including the third in the last four contests.

Up Next

Kansas is back at home for a second-straight game as the Jayhawks host No. 23 Baylor on Saturday, Jan. 7 at Allen Fieldhouse. That game will tip off at 4 p.m. CT and be broadcast on Big 12 NOW.