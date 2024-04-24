🏌️‍♂️ King Earns All-Tournament Team Honors; Kansas Finishes Eighth at Big 12 Championship

TRINITY, Texas – Sophomore Will King finished tied for eighth at -4 after a final round of 67 and was named to the Big 12 All-Tournament Team, while Kansas finished in eighth place at +11 in the 72-hole conference championship at Whispering Pines Golf Club.

King fired a 5-under round of 67 for the low round in the field Wednesday afternoon, which included two eagles and two birdies to climb 10 spots in the final leaderboard. King’s first eagle came on his third hole of the day, the Par 5 12th hole. Later on the 15th hole of his round, King holed-out from 110 yards on the Par 4 sixth hole for his second eagle in the final round. With the eighth-place tie, King became the first Kansas golfer since 2017 (Chase Hanna, 1st; Daniel Sutton 10th) to earn Big 12 All-Tournament Team honors.

Kansas shot rounds of 298-290-289-286 to finish the event at +11, which included a two-under par round on Wednesday to climb one spot in the team standings.

Texas won the event at -25, followed by Oklahoma (-7) and Oklahoma State (-2) to round out the top three. TCU’s Gustav Frimodt, Oklahoma State’s Preston Stout and Cincinnati’s Ty Gingerich shared a three-way tie for the individual title at -9.

“We had a good day today,” said Kansas head coach Jamie Bermel. “I’m disappointed we couldn’t get a fourth score today but the guys fought really hard. Will had a great day and made a shot from the fairway from 110 yards that helped immensely. Cecil (Belisle) played like a veteran today and had a good round.”

Belisle joined King with an under par round, posting a one-under 71 on Wednesday and notched three birdies and just two bogeys to climb seven spots on the individual leaderboard. Belisle finished the week at +2 and T18 after posting two under-par rounds to wrap up the tournament.

Senior Gunnar Broin picked up four birdies on his scorecard to finish with an even-par 72. Broin went -3 on the four available Par 5’s in the final round to finish the event T39 at +7.

Senior Davis Cooper shot a 78 in the final round to finish T46 at +12 for the tournament.

Freshman Jelinek finished T54 at +16 in his conference championship debut.

The Jayhawks will now wait to see if they’ll be selected for NCAA Regionals. The NCAA Selection Show is set for May 1 at 1 p.m. CT on GOLF Channel.

“We are not sure of what is next,” Bermel added in regards to the NCAA Regionals. “I thought we were on the outside looking in but that is out of our hands. We might be saying goodbye to three really good players and people. Cecil was here for two years, Davis was here for four and William (Duquette) for five. They represented the program and school with a lot of class. Maybe we get in and have another opportunity this year to represent the crimson and blue.”

Kansas’ All-Time Big 12 Championship All-Tournament Selections (Top 10 finish)

4. Ryan Vermeer (1997)

5. Chris Thompson (1997)

T8. Brad Davis (1998)

2. Chris Thompson (1999)

T9. Ryan Vermeer (1999)

T9. Brad Davis (1999)

4. Casey Harbour (2000)

T6. Conrad Roberts (2000)

T8. Ryan Vermeer (2000)

T3. Chris Marshall (2003)

T7. Gary Woodland (2006)

T9. Walt Koelbel (2007)

T7. Brad Hopfinger (2008)

10. Zach Pederson (2009)

10. Chris Gilbert (2013)

1. Chase Hanna (2017)

10. Daniel Sutton (2017)

T8. WILL KING (2024)

REGIONAL SITES

Austin, Texas – The University of Texas Golf Club (Texas, host)

Baton Rouge, Louisiana – University Club (LSU, host)

Chapel Hill, North Carolina – UNC Finley Golf Course, (North Carolina, host)

Rancho Santa Fe, California – The Farms Golf Club (San Diego, host)

Stanford, California – Stanford Golf Course (Stanford, host)

West Lafayette, Indiana – Birck Boilermaker Golf Course (Purdue, host)