🏌️‍♂️ King Posts Opening Round 65, Jayhawks Tied for Tenth After Day One of Ka’anapali Classic

LAHAINA, Maui – Sophomore Will King fired a six-under round of 65 and is in fifth place as the Jayhawks are in 10th after the opening round of the Ka’anapali Classic at Ka’anapali Golf Course in Maui.

The Jayhawks posted an opening round of 280 (-4) and sit tied for 10th. Liberty leads the pack at -22, while Georgia (-18), San Jose State (-15), East Tennessee State (-12) and Oklahoma (-12) round out the top five.

“We played in perfect weather today and got off to a slow start,” said head coach Jamie Bermel. “We battled back on the back nine and posted a decent score for the day.”

King carded six birdies for his bogey-free round, which included a stretch of three-straight birdies on holes five, six and seven. King’s 65 is the lowest of his Jayhawk career and is his fourth under-par round of the fall season. King is tied for fifth and just two shots back of the lead.

“Will King had a very solid day today,” added Bermel.

Senior Davis Cooper scrapped together an even-par round for Kansas, highlighted by four birdies and an eagle on the par-five sixth hole. Cooper sits tied for 56th with 36 holes to play.

Seniors Gunnar Broin and Cecil Belisle each posted a one-over round of 72 on Thursday. Broin carded three birdies on the day, while Belisle notched two and an eagle of his own on the par-five ninth hole. Broin and Belisle share a tie for 68th.

Freshman Max Jelinek posted a three-over round of 74 for his first round in Bermel’s lineup. Jelinek carded two birdies on the day and sits tied for 91st.

Freshman Noah Holtzman made his Jayhawk debut on Thursday, shooting a six-over 77 which puts him tied for 112th.

“There is a lot of golf left and we need to make some birdies these next two days,” said Bermel.

The Jayhawks will tee off for the second round at 1:30 p.m. CT in a shotgun start. Live scoring for the second round will be available on Golfstat. Fans can also follow along with live updates from the official Kansas Men’s Golf Twitter account.