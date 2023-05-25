🏌️‍♂️ King Set for NCAA Championship at Grayhawk

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – Freshman Will King will tee off at the NCAA Championship at Grayhawk Golf Club on Friday morning after qualifying out of the NCAA Norman Regional.

King, a true freshman from Olathe, outlasted Hugo Townsend from Ole Miss in an eight-hole playoff to advance as the low individual from a non-advancing team from the Norman Regional. As a result, King will tee off Friday morning at 10:22 a.m. CT/8:22 a.m. PT, alongside Luke O’Neill from Kansas State and Sam Lape from Furman.

“This will be a fun week for Will,” Coach Jamie Bermel said. “Playing as an individual in the National Championship will be a great experience for him. I know he is very excited for the opportunity and will have a good week.”

King finished tied for fourth at the Norman Regional at 9-under. He shot rounds of 68, 71 and 68, before beating Townsend in a playoff to advance.

With the finish in Norman, King became the eighth golfer in KU history to advance to the NCAA Championship as an individual, and first since Andy Stewart in 2001. King’s T4 finish in the regional was his best finish of his freshman season. He also finished eighth at the Hawkeye Invitational in April in the team’s final regular season event of the year.

He logged Top 25 finishes at the Fighting Irish Classic (T17), The Johnnie-O at Sea Island (T25) and the Cowboy Classic (T21) on top of his two Top 10s at the Hawkeye and the Norman Regional. King heads to Scottsdale with a scoring average of 72.86. He had 13 rounds this season at even par or better, including four of his last five heading into the NCAA Championship.

King will play 18 holes a day Friday, Saturday and Sunday, before a cut for the fourth and final round. Live stats for the tournament will be available through Golfstat.