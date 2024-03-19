🏌️‍♂️ King Ties for Eighth, Kansas Finishes Sixth at All-American Intercollegiate

HUMBLE, Texas – The Kansas men’s golf team wrapped up play at the All-American Intercollegiate on Tuesday, finishing in sixth place at +17 while being led by a Top 10 finish from sophomore Will King.

King notched his first Top 10 of the season and second of his career after finishing T-8 at even par. King rattled off rounds of 70-76-70 and compiled three eagles for the tournament, two of which came in his final round. King went five-under on the four available par 5’s in the third round.

Senior William Duquette notched his best finish of 2023-24, tying for 18th at +3 after shooting rounds of 72-76-71. Duquette’s final round consisted of two birdies, three bogeys and an eagle on the 18th hole as he shot one-under par for the round.

As a team, Kansas shot rounds of 290-300-291–881 and finished +17 and in sixth place in the 20-team field.

“We got off to a solid start today on some difficult holes but couldn’t quite finish the round,” head coach Jamie Bermel said. “Will (King) had another good week with a top 10 finish and William had a nice week as well. We have to figure out a way to finish the 18 holes. We were right in the mix with six holes to play and didn’t get the job done.”

Texas Tech claimed the title at +7, followed by Sam Houston (+9), Texas State (+10), UNLV (+11) and Houston (+12) to round out the top five. UNLV’s Yuki Moriyama (-5) won the event in playoff fashion, outlasting Sam Houston’s Bret Gray on the first sudden-death hole.

Senior Gunnar Broin finished T-34 (+7) after rounds of 74-73-76, senior Cecil Belisle tied for 53rd at +10 and senior Davis Cooper finished T-82 at +16.

“We have 10 days before we travel again,” Bermel added. “We need to take the time to get better.”

UP NEXT

Kansas will head to Maricopa, Arizona, for the Cowboy Classic at Whirlwind Golf Course on April 1-2. Kansas finished second at the event last season at -6 and was led by a T-4 finish from Duquette (-6) and a T-6 finish from Broin (-3).