🏌️‍♂️ Kluver, Hillier Lead Jayhawks on Day 1 at Bulls Bay

BULLS BAY, S.C. – Luke Kluver and Harry Hillier led the way for the Kansas Men’s Golf team in the opening round of the Hootie at Bulls Bay Intercollegiate on Sunday at Bulls Bay Golf Club.

The Jayhawks shot a 293 (+5) as a team in the opening round and currently sit in 11th place. Kent State is leading the way at 278 (-10). Kansas is two shots behind West Virginia for 10th.

Kluver, who entered this tournament with back-to-back top-10 finishes in his last two outings, shot a 1-under 71 to post the low score for Kansas. Kluver had three birdies and an eagle in his round. The Norfolk, Nebraska native eagled the par-five sixth hole and now has eagles in four straight competitive rounds dating back to the Lamkin Grips San Diego Classic earlier this month.

Kluver’s eagle was the only one all day at No. 6. He played the par fives at four-under in the opening round Sunday, which tied for the second-best mark in the field. At 1-under, Kluver is tied for 16th overall after the opening day.

Hillier and his Jayhawk teammates all teed off on No. 10. Hillier shot two-over on his front nine, but then picked up birdies on holes No. 4 and 7 to shoot two-under on his back nine and post an even-par 72 in the first round. He is tied for 26th.

Ben Sigel and William Duquette each shot two-over for Kansas and are tied for 47th. Sigel birded three of his first six holes and was -1 at the turn. Duquette picked up birdies at holes four, five and 10. Zach Sokolosky shot +9 for the Jayhawks.

Playing as an individual, Davis Cooper shot a six-over 78.

The second round is scheduled for Monday, with the Jayhawks teeing off in the morning. The final round is scheduled for Tuesday. To follow along this week, view live stats here.