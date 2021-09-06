🏌️‍♂️ Kluver, Sigel Lead Jayhawks in 2nd Round in Wisconsin

HARTFORD, Wis. – Led by sophomore Luke Kluver and senior Ben Sigel, the Kansas Jayhawks had a strong second day at the Marquette Intercollegiate at Erin Hills Golf Course.

The Jayhawks shot 11-under for the day and are tied for fourth place entering the final day of competition at -16. The Jayhawks are tied with Liberty, 12 shots behind leader South Florida. Texas A&M is in second at -25 and Purdue is seven shots ahead of Kansas in third place at -23.

Kluver and Sigel both shot matching 68s in the second round. Kluver is 6-under through two rounds and is tied for 13th after an opening-round 70 on Sunday. Sigel moved up the leaderboard to 32nd and is 2-under for the tournament. Sophomore Davis Cooper, who opened with a 68 on Sunday, followed it up with a 70 on Monday is tied with Kluver in 13th.

Senior Harry Hillier shot a one-under 71 for the second straight day and is tied with Sigel in 32nd place. Fellow senior Callum Bruce shot an even-par 72 and is +2 for the tournament and tied for 56th.

“There was no wind today, and obviously our score was better,” Head Coach Jamie Bermel said. “When you don’t use an even par score, it certainly makes for a good team score.”

Bermel continued: “Ben Sigel had a nice bounce back round from yesterday and Luke had a solid round as well. Also, Davis Cooper backed up his 68 with a 70 and continues to be steady. He has made just one bogey in 36 holes. They are calling for wind and rain on Tuesday, so it should be a battle out there.”

Kluver was 1-over through eight holes, before catching on fire over his final 10 holes. The Nebraska native started on No. 10 and eagled the par-five 18th to get to 1-under for his round. He then eagled the par-five first for back-to-back eagles. Two holes later, he birdied No. 3 to get to 1-under for the day. After a bogey at the fifth, Kluver birdied No. 3 to get to four under and stayed there with a par on nine for a 68. He is 8-under on par fives this week, which leads the field.

Sigel was one-over through three holes and then birdied three straight holes and four of his next five. Through eight holes, he was three-under for his round. He also picked up birdies on holes one and seven, overcoming a bogey on No. 4.

Cooper, who was bogey-free in the first round, bogeyed No. 3 for his first bogey of the tournament. He picked up pars on his remaining six holes to card back-to-back under-par scores with a 70. Hillier was strong on his front nine, shooting a 34. Bruce bogeyed his first hole, birdied his second, and then had 16 consecutive pars for an even-par 72.

The Jayhawks will close out the Marquette Intercollegiate on Tuesday with the third and final round.