🏌️‍♂️ Kluver, Sigel Lead Jayhawks in 2nd Round in Wisconsin

HARTFORD, Wis. – Led by sophomore Luke Kluver and senior Ben Sigel, the Kansas Jayhawks had a strong second day at the Marquette Intercollegiate at Erin Hills Golf Course.

The Jayhawks shot 11-under for the day and are tied for fourth place entering the final day of competition at -16. The Jayhawks are tied with Liberty, 12 shots behind leader South Florida. Texas A&M is in second at -25 and Purdue is seven shots ahead of Kansas in third place at -23.

Kluver and Sigel both shot matching 68s in the second round. Kluver is 6-under through two rounds and is tied for 13th after an opening-round 70 on Sunday. Sigel moved up the leaderboard to 32nd and is 2-under for the tournament. Sophomore Davis Cooper, who opened with a 68 on Sunday, followed it up with a 70 on Monday is tied with Kluver in 13th.

Senior Harry Hillier shot a one-under 71 for the second straight day and is tied with Sigel in 32nd place. Fellow senior Callum Bruce shot an even-par 72 and is +2 for the tournament and tied for 56th.

β€œThere was no wind today, and obviously our score was better,” Head Coach Jamie Bermel said. β€œWhen you don’t use an even par score, it certainly makes for a good team score.”

Bermel continued: β€œBen Sigel had a nice bounce back round from yesterday and Luke had a solid round as well. Also, Davis Cooper backed up his 68 with a 70 and continues to be steady. He has made just one bogey in 36 holes. They are calling for wind and rain on Tuesday, so it should be a battle out there.”

Kluver was 1-over through eight holes, before catching on fire over his final 10 holes. The Nebraska native started on No. 10 and eagled the par-five 18th to get to 1-under for his round. He then eagled the par-five first for back-to-back eagles. Two holes later, he birdied No. 3 to get to 1-under for the day. After a bogey at the fifth, Kluver birdied No. 3 to get to four under and stayed there with a par on nine for a 68. He is 8-under on par fives this week, which leads the field.

Sigel was one-over through three holes and then birdied three straight holes and four of his next five. Through eight holes, he was three-under for his round. He also picked up birdies on holes one and seven, overcoming a bogey on No. 4.

Cooper, who was bogey-free in the first round, bogeyed No. 3 for his first bogey of the tournament. He picked up pars on his remaining six holes to card back-to-back under-par scores with a 70. Hillier was strong on his front nine, shooting a 34. Bruce bogeyed his first hole, birdied his second, and then had 16 consecutive pars for an even-par 72.

The Jayhawks will close out the Marquette Intercollegiate on Tuesday with the third and final round.