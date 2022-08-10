⚽️ KU Drops Exhibition Match to Arkansas

LAWRENCE, Kan. — The Kansas Jayhawks fell in their exhibition match to the No. 8 ranked Arkansas Razorbacks 6-0 on Wednesday night at Rock Chalk Park in front of a crowd of approximately 1,000 people. Arkansas scored three goals in the first half and three in the second half.

Kansas utilized the exhibition to give their newcomers an opportunity to get acclimated. Freshman forwards Saige Wimes and Lexi Watts each played over 50 minutes, while freshman defender Assa Kante logged 48 minutes. Wimes also had two shots on goal.

Junior forwards Shira Elinav and Brie Sevrens each tallied a shot on goal in 56 minutes and 48 minutes of play, respectively. Senior defender Ellie Prybylski also had a shot on goal.

Arkansas held the edge in shots by a margin of 17-6 and also a 7-4 advantage on corner kicks. Three Razorbacks goals came on corners.

Kansas will begin the regular season against Ohio State on August 18 at Rock Chalk Park at 7 p.m. CT. Fans can purchase KU Soccer tickets by contacting the Kansas ticket office at 785-864-3141 or by visiting the ticketing page here.