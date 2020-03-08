🏀 KU Drops Final Regular Season Game to K-State, 83-63

MANHATTAN, Kan. – Freshman Holly Kersgieter scores 21 points as the Kansas women’s basketball team drops final regular-season game to Kansas State, 83-63, on Sunday in the 123rd Dillions Sunflower Showdown.

The Jayhawks fall to 15-14 on the year and 4-14 in the Big 12, while the Wildcats improve to 16-13 on the season and 10-8 in conference play.

MOMENT OF THE GAME

Kansas State came out firing in the first quarter and took a 9-0 lead with 6:39 remaining forcing Kansas to call a timeout. Out of the timeout, sophomore Aniya Thomas sparked the KU offense with a mid-range jumper. The Jayhawks closed the gap and the opening quarter with two three-pointers from Kersgieter and a layup from Thomas to tie the score 14-14 going into the second quarter.

STAT OF THE GAME

NOTES

Kersgieter scored a team-high 21 points on 7-of-9 (77.7%) shooting from the field and 4-of-5 (80.0%) shooting from the three-point line. Kersgieter led the team with six rebounds.

Freshman Zakiyah Franklin finished with 13 points on 6-of-12 (50.0%) shooting along with four rebounds and four assists.

Junior Tina Stephens had six points and a season-high four assists to lead the team. Stephens also led the team in steals with three.

For the 20th time this season, the KU bench outscored KSU 25-8.

The Jayhawks finish the season with a 15-14 record, which is the first time the team has finished with a .500 or better record since the 2012-13 season.

UP NEXT

Kansas will prep for the 2020 Phillips 66 Big 12 Championship, March 12-15, at Municipal Auditorium in Kansas City, Missouri. The 10th-seeded Kansas starts play on Thursday, March 12, at 8:30 p.m., CT against the seventh-seeded Texas Tech. The game is set to be televised on FCS.