⚽️ KU Falls 2-0 Against Houston on Sunday

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas soccer fell to the Houston Cougars, 2-0, in a Big 12 Conference matchup at Rock Chalk Park on Sunday afternoon.

Kansas dropped to 3-6-6 overall on the season and 0-5-2 in Big 12 action, while Houston improved to 8-6-1 overall and 2-5-0 in conference play.

“We have to be better,” Head Coach Mark Francis said. “You can’t have that have that many shots and not manage to put one in the back of the net. We had a couple that were wide open opportunities. Everyone has to be a little better so that we can collectively can finish some of these opportunities and get some results.”

The game was played in the midfield for most of the first half, with Kansas controlling possession for a majority of the period. Kansas held a 4-1 advantage on shots, with three of those shots on goal. Despite the shots on goal, the game was tied 0-0 at the break.

The difference in the second half was set pieces. In the 54th minute, Houston’s Krysten Kizer scored on a free kick from Aryanna Jimison. Three minutes later, Houston’s Jimison scored a goal of her own on a free kick from 25 yards out to build a 2-0 lead.

Kansas had a 16-5 advantage on shots and a 5-3 edge for shots on goal. Maree Shinkle led the team with a career-high five shots, two of which were on goal. Watts was second on the team with three shots and she has now recorded at least one shot in each of the last 18 games dating back to last season.

UP NEXT

Kansas plays its final regular-season road game at Iowa State on Thursday, Oct. 12. The match is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. CT and will be broadcast on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.