⚽ Kansas-Oklahoma Soccer Match Friday Postponed

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas soccer’s home opener against Oklahoma, scheduled for Friday, Sept. 18 at Rock Chalk Park, has been postponed due to COVID-19 precautions. The teams will look to reschedule the match at a later date.

The decision was made when the number of positive COVID-19 tests and contacts on OU’s team exceeded the Big 12 Conference’s minimum standard for competition, which states that teams must have 14 student-athletes available to play, including at least one goalkeeper.

The Jayhawks’ next scheduled match is against Texas Tech on Friday, Sept. 25 at Rock Chalk Park. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. (CT) on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.