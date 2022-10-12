⚽️ KU Returns Home to Play OU Thursday Night

LAWRENCE, Kan. — Kansas Soccer will play at Rock Chalk Park for the first time in 18 days on Thursday, Oct. 13, when it plays Oklahoma at 7 p.m. CT. Thursday night is Domestic Violence Awareness Night, with the intention to provide information about resources in the community, share about the impact of domestic violence and remember those who are no longer with us.

Kansas (7-7-1, 0-4-1 Big 12) is looking to earn its first conference win of the season. The Jayhawks have won their last three games against Oklahoma in Lawrence. KU is 5-1-1 against the Sooners since 2015.

Junior forward Shira Elinav has led the Jayhawks with seven goals this season, which is tied for third-most in the conference. Her 17 points are third-most in the Big 12. Elinav was recently awarded Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week on Oct. 4.

Another key member of this year’s team has been super-senior midfielder Rylan Childers. Childers has recorded a point in seven of the last 10 games. She has 14 points this season, which is sixth-most in the league.

Oklahoma (7-3-3, 2-1-1 Big 12) currently sits in fifth place in the Big 12 standings. The Sooners are coming off a 1-1 draw against Oklahoma State last Thursday. This season, Oklahoma is led by Emma Hawkins and Bri Amos, who have combined for nine goals this season.

DOMESTIC VIOLENCE AWARENESS NIGHT INFORMATION

In partnership with the Willow Domestic Violence Center, the soccer program will be hosting a donation drive on Thursday. There will be a place to drop off donations outside the gate where fans enter.

The Jayhawk family lost a soccer alumnus in Regan Gibbs as a result of domestic violence in May 2022. In honor of Gibbs, Kansas and Oklahoma will both be wearing a patch on their jerseys for the match. A moment of silence will be held for Gibbs before the game. Also, prior to the start of the match, Megan Stuke, Executive Director of the Willow Domestic Violence Center, will present the game ball.

HOW TO FOLLOW ALONG

The game will be broadcast on Big 12 NOW on ESPN+ with Josh Klingler (play-by-play) and Sarah Gonzalez (analyst) on the call. Live statistics can be found here, while live updates will also be provided on the team’s official Twitter page @KUWSoccer.

UP NEXT

Kansas will host Texas Tech on Sunday afternoon at 1 p.m. CT. The match will be broadcast on Big 12 NOW on ESPN+ and the Jayhawk Sports Network. Fans can purchase tickets to the match by contacting the Kansas ticket office at 785-864-3141 or by visiting the ticketing page here.