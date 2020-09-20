🎾 Lagarde claims ITA Fall Circuit Championship

Lawrence, Kan. – Kansas women’s tennis player Tiffany Lagarde won the women’s singles championship at the 2020 ITA Tour Fall Circuit by UTR on Sunday inside the Jayhawk Tennis Center.

Lagarde dominated throughout the tournament, winning three matches in straight sets. In the round of 32, she won 6-2, 6-0 and never looked back. In both the round of 16 and the quarterfinals, Lagarde battled for her three-set victories against her opponents.

In the semifinals, the junior met fellow Jayhawk, Malkia Ngounoue. She defeated Ngounoue 6-4, 6-4 for a spot in the finals.

In the championship match, she bested her opponent in straight sets by the score of 6-4, 6-3.