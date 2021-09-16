⚽ Late Goal Lifts Jayhawks Over Dartmouth

HANOVER, N.H. — In the first ever meeting between Kansas and Dartmouth in soccer, the Jayhawks came out with a 2-1 victory. Kate Dreyer scored a goal in the 79th minute which went on to be the game-winning goal.

“I thought our rhythm and tempo was pretty good with the ball,” said head coach Mark Francis. “The kids did a really good job at battling tonight. I’m proud of the group and it was definitely a team effort.”

An evenly matched contest, both teams finished with 11 shots. Kansas improved to 5-3-1 on the season, while Dartmouth dropped to 4-2-1.

Rylan Childers got the scoring started with a goal in the 14th minute from 18 yards out. Dartmouth evened the score at 1-1 with a goal of their own in the 27th minute.

Dreyer’s goal late in the game came on a rebound of her own shot at point blank range. The goal was her second in Kansas’ last three matches.

Kansas will complete their two-game road trip with a match at Harvard on Sunday. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+ at 12 p.m. CT.