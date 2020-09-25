⚽ Late Rocket by Castro Leads No. 9 Kansas to 1-0 Victory Over Texas Tech
LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas senior midfielder Kathryn Castro boomed a 30-yard goal in the 80th minute to lead the No. 9 Jayhawks to a 1-0 win against Texas Tech Friday night at Rock Chalk Park.
With the win, Kansas improved to 2-0-0 on the season, while Texas Tech fell to 0-1-1.
MOMENT OF THE MATCH
With just over 11 minutes left in regulation and the score still 0-0, junior midfielder Rylan Childers had a shot that just barely missed as it hit the post. Despite the missed shot, KU maintained possession of the ball. Castro gained possession of and netted the shot from 30 yards out to put Kansas ahead 1-0 with just 10 minutes remaining in regulation.
STAT OF THE GAME
30 – Castro netted the lone goal of the match from 30 yards out in the 80th minute of Friday night’s victory for Kansas.
NOTES
- KU leads the series with Texas Tech 14-11-3 all-time. The Jayhawks hold a 9-3-0 record against the Red Raiders in Lawrence.
- With this win, Kansas moves to 15-6-1 in home openers during the 22 seasons under head coach Mark Francis.
- With the win versus Texas Tech tonight, Kansas now has a victory over every Big 12 squad in the last calendar year. Kansas has also won or tied its last 11 matches against Big 12 opponents dating back to Oct. 10, 2019.
- Kathryn Castro earned her first goal of the 2020 season, and the second of her career, when she scored from 30 yards out in the 80th minute.
- Junior goalkeeper Sarah Peters earned her second shutout of the season and 22nd of her career. Peters had four saves in the match, bringing her overall save count to 11 in the first two games of the 2020 season.
QUOTE OF THE GAME
"You grind away. We didn’t have a ton of chances today and to be fair they didn’t either. There really wasn’t a lot of chances in the game, so it really comes down to someone finishing one of them and fortunately for us, Kat did. I thought Kat was brilliant today. "Kansas Coach Mark Francis
UP NEXT
The Jayhawks will hit the road for the second time this season when they travel to Kansas State for the Dillons Sunflower Showdown on Friday, Oct. 2. KU and K-State will kick off from Manhattan, Kan., at 7 p.m. The match will be broadcast live via Big 12 Now on ESPN+.