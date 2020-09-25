⚽ Late Rocket by Castro Leads No. 9 Kansas to 1-0 Victory Over Texas Tech

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas senior midfielder Kathryn Castro boomed a 30-yard goal in the 80th minute to lead the No. 9 Jayhawks to a 1-0 win against Texas Tech Friday night at Rock Chalk Park.

With the win, Kansas improved to 2-0-0 on the season, while Texas Tech fell to 0-1-1.

MOMENT OF THE MATCH

With just over 11 minutes left in regulation and the score still 0-0, junior midfielder Rylan Childers had a shot that just barely missed as it hit the post. Despite the missed shot, KU maintained possession of the ball. Castro gained possession of and netted the shot from 30 yards out to put Kansas ahead 1-0 with just 10 minutes remaining in regulation.