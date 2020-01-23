🎾Match Preview: vs #22 Tennessee (ITA Kick-Off Weekend)

LAWRENCE, Kan. –No. 19 Kansas hosts three top-25 teams for the ITA Kick-Off Weekend on Friday, Jan. 24 and Saturday, Jan. 25. Play from the Jayhawk Tennis Center begins Friday at noon CT when Kansas faces No. 22 Tennessee. The 16th -ranked California Bears will play in the day’s second match at 3 p.m. CT, against No. 20 Virginia.

The two losing teams will match up on Saturday at 10 a.m., followed by the winning teams for the championship match at 1 p.m.

Host Site

Kansas is one of 15 programs to serve as host sites for the 2020 Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) Kick-Off Weekend. The annual event features 15 “regionals” played on both the men’s and women’s side, with four teams competing in each regional. The winners of the single-elimination event advance to the ITA Division I National Team Indoor Championships on Feb. 7-10 in Chicago. Illinois, who serves as the women’s host school for the National Team Indoors, receives an automatic invitation to the event and is exempt from competing in the 2020 ITA Kick-Off Weekend.

Coverage

For more information about each team and links for live coverage, click here.

A complete recap of the ITA Kick-Off Weekend will be posted to KUathletics.com following each dual match. You can follow @kansastennis on Twitter for live updates.