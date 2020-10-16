Match Preview: Maridoe Collegiate Invitational

Dates: Oct. 18-20

Course: Maridoe Golf Club

Format: 18 holes each Sunday, Monday and Tuesday

Par / Yardage: 72 / 7,287

CARROLLTON, Texas – The Kansas men’s golf team is set to return to action Sunday when it opens play at the Maridoe Collegiate Invitational.

Competition will begin Sunday morning at 7:50 a.m., running through 1:10 p.m., for the three-day event, which concludes Tuesday. The Jayhawks join a stacked 12-team field that includes nationally ranked squads Baylor, East Tennessee State, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, No. 1 Pepperdine, Texas and Texas Tech, along with Kansas, which currently sits at No. 38 in the Golfstat rankings.

The Jayhawks will send a five-person lineup of Harry Hillier, Ben Sigel, Luke Kluver, William Duquette and Jeff Doty. Hillier, Sigel, Kluver and Duquette all played in each of the Jayhawks first two events this season. Doty will be making his season debut after playing in seven events last year.

“We are very excited to be playing at Maridoe against a quality field,” Coach Jamie Bermel said. “It is a very hard golf course, which requires a lot of discipline and maturity. This course is very penal off the tee and the greens are very difficult. I think the guys are ready to go, and are up for the challenge.”

Bermel and the Jayhawks have had a strong start to their fall season. Kansas finished tied for fourth at the Colonial Collegiate Invitational, and then took fifth one week later at the Big 12 Match Play Championship. Hillier finished tied for second at Colonial, before winning a pair of matches the following week.

Sigel also posted a Top-10 finish at Colonial, finishing tied for sixth at 1-over. Kluver and Duquette both tied for 34th at Colonial.

Live results for the Maridoe Collegiate will be hosted on Golfstat. Spectators, other than players’ families, will not be allowed to attend due to COVID-19 precautions.