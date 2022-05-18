Melia Martin Named Co-Big 12 Newcomer of the Year

IRVING, Texas – Kansas Rowing freshman Melia Martin has been named the Big 12 Co-Newcomer of the Year. The conference announced postseason rowing specialty awards on Wednesday afternoon.

From Eudora, Kansas, Martin took up rowing in September and quietly learned to generate consistent power. Initially it was enough on the erg to draw the coaches’ attention, but she still had a long way to go before it moved a boat. The freshman’s initial race in Oklahoma City helped her learn how to put together a 2K. Since then, she solidified her spot on the KU First Varsity Eight and has continued to improve her speed throughout the season.