🏌️‍♂️Men's Golf Heads to St. Simons Island to Play in The Johnnie-O

St. Simons Island, Georgia – The Kansas Men’s golf team will head down to St. Simons Island, Georgia, for the Johnnie-O at Sea Island on Monday and Tuesday. The Jonnie-O is a 54-hole tournament that will consist of shotgun starts hosted by Rutgers at Sea Island Golf Club.

Tournament: The Johnnie-O at Sea Island

Course: Sea Island Golf Club – Seaside Course

Par/Yards: 70/7005

Participating Teams: Rutgers, No. 33 Cincinnati, Iowa, No. 57 Kansas, No. 25 Kansas State, Memphis, No. 50 Michigan State, Minnesota, No. 34 Notre Dame, No. 35 Ohio State, Penn State, Toledo, No. 44 UNCG

The Jayhawks finished tied for 18th at The Prestige in La Quinta, California. Redshirt junior Zach Sokolosky finished with a team best 220, which had him tied for 32nd. Kansas’ best team performance came in September when the Jayhawks tied for second in the Gopher Invitational. Juniors Cecil Belisle and Davis Cooper finished a team-best 207 where they both tied for fourth individually.

“It was a good week of practice. I thought we looked good in spots, and had a lot of time out on grass and qualifying,” said head coach Jamie Bermel. “We have a couple days down there to get a little more preparation and get more comfortable on Bermuda grass.”

The Jayhawks will go with a lineup of junior Davis Cooper, junior Cecil Belisle, junior William Duquette, junior Gunnar Broin, and freshman Will King. Redshirt sophomore Zach Sokolosky will play as an individual for the tournament.

Junior William Duquette is coming off of a 231 (+18) and T90th in The Prestige. For the season, he is 17/18 (94.44%) in percentage of rounds counted, which is a team high. Cooper is shooting an average of 73.0 per round and four rounds in the 60’s this season

Kansas will be paired with Cincinnati and Notre Dame and will tee off via shotgun start at 7:45am CT. Live stats can be found here: Golfstat