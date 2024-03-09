👟 Loudermilk, Simms Claim Podium Spots at 2024 NCAA Indoor Nationals

BOSTON – Five Jayhawks collected All-American accolades at the 2024 NCAA Indoor Track and Field National Championships in Boston, Massachusetts.

Clayton Simms and Devin Loudermilk both finished on the podium to earn First Team All-American honors, with Loudermilk placing third in the men’s high jump and Simms taking sixth in the men’s pole vault.

Loudermilk’s best clearance of the day was a 2.21m bar, which he cleared on his third attempt. Prior to that, he had not missed a single attempt from the 2.10 to 2.18 progression. The junior out of Howard, Kansas took three strong attempts at 2.24m, but ended up securing the bronze medal at 2.21m.

Simms’ best jump of his fifth-consecutive NCAA Nationals meet was 5.50m, where he went five-for-five on securing First Team All-American honors so far in his career.

Both Simms and Loudermilk will be looking to use their outdoor seasons for Olympic-qualifying purposes, with their sights set on getting to this year’s Trials, which will take place in June after the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships.

Ashton Barkdull finished his first career Nationals trip in 13th place, clearing a best bar of 5.30m in the men’s pole vault. This is the sophomore’s first time being named an All-American, collecting Second Team honors with his performance.

Mason Meinershagen was the lone female in the field, taking 15th place overall in a loaded women’s pole vault field. The freshman out of St. Louis, Missouri capped off her first season at Kansas with a best bar of 4.15m, earning Second Team All-American status.

Michael Joseph ran a 46.47 in the men’s 400m prelims, finishing 13th overall to secure Second Team All-American honors. Joseph will now have his sights set on training for the 2024 Paris Olympics, where he will represent Saint Lucia at the end of July.

Up next, these five and the rest of the Kansas Track and Field team will be looking to build on their successes for the outdoor season, which will kick off on March 15-16 with the UCF Black and Gold Invite in Orlando, Florida.