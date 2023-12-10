🏀 Nichols, Jackson Lead Kansas Past Wichita State, 76-56

Nichols set her career-high in scoring for the second time this week, scoring 23 points after totaling 20 against Houston Christian on Wednesday. Jackson finished with 15 points, 11 rebounds and a season-high six blocked shots and Franklin was 4-for-6 from three-point range to finish with 14 points in the game. Wyvette Mayberry also reached double figures for the Jayhawks, totaling 12 points on the night.

The win is the second straight for Kansas, who improves to 5-4 on the year while Wichita State falls to 4-6 this season.

WICHITA, Kan. – S’Mya Nichols scored a career-high 23 points, Taiyanna Jackson recorded her fifth double-double of the season and Zakiyah Franklin hit a season-high four three-pointers to lead the Kansas Jayhawks to a 76-56 victory over Wichita State on Sunday at Charles Koch Arena.

"We made shots and were able to get to the free throw line. I thought Zakiyah gave us a big boost in the third quarter and Wyvette made some big shots in timely moments. S’Mya’s floor game was really good and efficient. She’s got such great vision and size. Wichita State made it very difficult for us to finish a possession without giving up an offensive rebound, so credit to them."

Kansas knocked down three first-quarter three-pointers and shot 6-of-13 from the field overall to lead 17-14 at the end of the period. A 6-0 run that included back-to-back threes from Holly Kersgieter and Franklin put KU up 13-6, but an 8-1 response from WSU knotted the score at 14-all with 1:52 to play in the quarter. Nichols closed out the scoring with an old-fashioned three-point play to put the Jayhawks up at the end of the first.

KU hit five of its first six shots in the second quarter, using a 7-0 run that featured a pair of jumpers from Skyler Gill to up the advantage to 24-16 less than three minutes into the quarter. WSU responded with an 8-2 run, getting within three at 30-27, but Kansas scored the final five points of the half to lead 35-27 heading into the break.

The Jayhawks scored the first six points of the third quarter and held WSU scoreless for more than three minutes as the lead reached 14 at 41-27. Jackson hit back-to-back baskets and Franklin hit a pair of three-pointers as part of a 10-0 run that made it 51-29 with 5:29 to play in the third. Franklin connected on another three-pointer and scored 11 points total in the third, helping KU to a 56-38 lead as the game entered the fourth.

Wichita State used an 11-2 run over two and a half minutes to cut KU’s advantage back into single digits at 65-56 with 4:01 to play. Kansas responded with an 11-0 run to close out the game, which ended with a 76-56 final score.

Next Up

Kansas will host three-straight home games starting with Central Arkansas on Dec. 16 at 4 p.m. CT on Big 12 NOW on ESPN+.