⚽ No. 11 Kansas Falls at No. 6 West Virginia, 2-1

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – No. 6 West Virginia used a prolific offensive attack to defeat No. 11 Kansas 2-1 Friday evening at Dick Dlesk Stadium in Morgantown, W.Va.

Kansas gave up two early goals and West Virginia recorded 18 shots before KU recorded its first shot of the match in the second half. KU junior Rylan Childers cut the lead in half at 2-1 with her first goal of the season in the 75th minute, following a defensive rebound off a KU senior Ceri Holland corner kick. For the match, WVU outshot KU 20-4.

Kansas fell to 4-3-0 on the season, dropping consecutive matches for the first time since the 2018 season. West Virginia won its fifth straight match and improved to 7-1-0 on the season.

MOMENT OF THE MATCH

West Virginia’s Stefany Ferrer-vanGinkel leads the Big 12 in scoring and netted two first-half goals in the eighth minute and 16th minute of the contest to give WVU a 2-0 lead. Both goals were assisted by Enzi Broussard.

STAT OF THE GAME

18 – WVU recorded 18 shots, including eight on goal before KU recorded its first shot of the contest in the second half. WVU recorded a season-high 20 shots for the match.