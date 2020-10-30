⚽ No. 11 Kansas Falls at No. 6 West Virginia, 2-1
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – No. 6 West Virginia used a prolific offensive attack to defeat No. 11 Kansas 2-1 Friday evening at Dick Dlesk Stadium in Morgantown, W.Va.
Kansas gave up two early goals and West Virginia recorded 18 shots before KU recorded its first shot of the match in the second half. KU junior Rylan Childers cut the lead in half at 2-1 with her first goal of the season in the 75th minute, following a defensive rebound off a KU senior Ceri Holland corner kick. For the match, WVU outshot KU 20-4.
Kansas fell to 4-3-0 on the season, dropping consecutive matches for the first time since the 2018 season. West Virginia won its fifth straight match and improved to 7-1-0 on the season.
MOMENT OF THE MATCH
West Virginia’s Stefany Ferrer-vanGinkel leads the Big 12 in scoring and netted two first-half goals in the eighth minute and 16th minute of the contest to give WVU a 2-0 lead. Both goals were assisted by Enzi Broussard.
STAT OF THE GAME
18 – WVU recorded 18 shots, including eight on goal before KU recorded its first shot of the contest in the second half. WVU recorded a season-high 20 shots for the match.
""West Virginia is a good team but we made them look like world beaters in the first half because we just didn’t compete. The second half was better but we put ourselves in such a hole from the abysmal performance in the first half. We put one back, which was good, and we had a couple more opportunities but, in the end, it wasn’t quite enough." - KANSAS HEAD COACH MARK FRANCIS"
NOTES
- The Kansas-West Virginia series is 8-2-1 in favor of WVU, including a 3-1-0 mark in matches in Morgantown, W.Va. The series is 2-1-1 in favor of KU in its last four matchups.
- West Virginia was the third-straight top-10 team Kansas faced. The Jayhawks defeated then-No. 8 Oklahoma State, 1-0, on Oct. 16, and lost to then-No. 5 TCU, 2-0 on Oct. 22. The Jayhawks are 1-2 against ranked foes this season.
- Junior Rylan Childers’ goal in the second half was her first of the season and first at KU. It was Childers’ 22nd career goal. She scored 21 goals in her first two seasons at Kansas City before transferring to KU.
- KU junior Samantha Barnett recorded her first start of the season.
- Junior goalkeeper Sarah Peters’ six saves were her second most this year and most since her seven at Texas in the season opener on Sept. 11.
- Senior Ceri Holland has recorded at least one shot in all but one match in 2020. She leads KU with 12 shots this season.
- West Virginia’s two first-half goals were the most scored on KU in an opening period this season.
- West Virginia’s 20 shots were a season high against the Jayhawks.
UP NEXT
Kansas returns home to host Iowa State on Friday, Nov. 6, at 7 p.m. (Central), at Rock Chalk Park. The game will be Senior Day for KU honoring Kathryn Castro, Mandi Duggan, Avery Hall, Ceri Holland and Kailey Lane. The contest will be broadcast on Big 12 Now on ESPN+. Kansas leads the overall series with Iowa State, 20-5-1, and the Jayhawks have won six meetings.