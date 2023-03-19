🎾 No. 19 Kansas Falls to No. 14 Texas in Top-25 Battle

LAWRENCE, Kan. – In a battle between two top-25 teams in the country, No. 19 Kansas fell to No. 14 Texas in Big 12 play on Sunday at the Jayhawk Tennis Center, 6-1.

Kansas moves to 11-3 in dual matches this season, including 2-2 in conference play. The Jayhawks move to 4-2 against ranked opponents this season and 7-1 overall at home this season.

In doubles action, Maria Titova and Tamari Gaghoshidze fell to No. 27 Charlotte Chavatopin and Sabina Zeynalova 1-6. Kansas bounced back with a 6-2 win on Court 1 where Malkia Ngounoue and Heike Janse Van Vuuren took down Nicole Khirin and Marlee Zein. Shortly after, Carmen Roxana Manu and Jocelyn Massey secured the doubles point for Kansas, defeating Taisiya Pachkaleva and Nicole Rivikin 6-4.

In singles action, Gagoshidze lost to Rapolu 0-6, 4-6 and Massey fell to Rivkin 6-2, 6-3 on Court 6. No. 45 Ngounoue lost to Khirin 6-3, 6-4 on Court 1 to give Texas a 3-1 lead. Texas clinched the victory when Vuuren fell to Pachkaleva 3-6, 7-5, 3-6.

With Texas securing the victory, the final two matches were played out as Manu fell to Zeynalova, 6-7, 7-5, 10-5 and Titova battled to a 3-6, 6-4, 6-6 (3) defeat on Court 2.

Kansas will now travel South to play No. 33 Texas Tech on Friday, March 24th at 5 p.m. CT, followed by No. 61 TCU on Sunday March 26th at 1 p.m. CT.

Doubles

Ngounoue / Vuuren vs. Khirin / Zein 6-2

Gagoshidze / Titova vs. #27 Chavatipon / Zeynalova 1-6

Manu / Massey vs. Pachkaleva / Rivkin 6-4

Singles