⚽ No. 8 Kansas to Host No. 5 TCU in Big 12 Battle Thursday Night

LAWRENCE, Kan. – No. 8 Kansas (4-1-0) soccer will face its second-straight top-10 foe when No. 5 TCU (4-0-1) comes to Rock Chalk Park on Thursday, Oct. 22, at 7 p.m. (CT). The match will be televised on Big 12 Now on ESPN+ and will be Kansas soccer’s ‘Salute to Service and Front-line COVID Workers’ contest.

The KU-TCU contest will be the second time this season fans will be able to attend a Kansas home soccer game. Capacity will be limited to 400 fans due to the COVID-19 pandemic and tickets are available at KUAthletics.com. KU sold out last week’s game against Oklahoma State.

KU is 2-0-0 at home this season defeating Texas Tech, 1-0, on Sept. 25, and then-No. 8 Oklahoma State, 1-0, on Oct. 16. TCU brings a four-match win streak to Lawrence after its 2-0 win against Texas Tech Oct. 16.

Kansas is in third place in the Big 12 standings with 12 points through five matches. West Virginia (5-1-0) leads the league with 15 points in six contests, while TCU is next with 13 points in five matches.

Kansas leads TCU in the all-time series 5-3-3 and holds a 2-0-2 edge in the last four meetings. The series is 1-1-1 in matches in Lawrence and 1-0-1 in favor of KU at Rock Chalk Park. In the last matchup, KU defeated TCU 1-0 in the title game of the 2019 Big 12 Championship at Swope Park in Kansas City, Missouri.

UP NEXT

Kansas hits the road for the third time this season when it plays at current-No. 6 West Virginia on Friday, Oct. 30, at 6 p.m. (Central). The match will be broadcast live via Big 12 Now on ESPN+. WVU leads the overall series with KU, 7-2-1, but the last three meetings have gone 2-0-1 in favor of Kansas. WVU has a 2-1-0 edge in matchups played in Morgantown.